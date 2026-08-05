Do you keep torn notes or old bills in your wallet? Here's what Vastu says about it

New Delhi:

A wallet is much more than a place to keep cash. In Vastu Shastra, it is often seen as a symbol of your relationship with money and financial energy. This is why many people believe that the way you maintain your wallet can influence the flow of wealth and prosperity in your life.

Without realising it, people often fill their wallets with old bills, torn notes and unnecessary papers. According to Vastu beliefs, these items can attract negative energy and create obstacles to financial stability. Since wealth is regarded as a form of Goddess Lakshmi, the place where money is kept is believed to be clean, organised and filled with positive energy. Here's what Vastu recommends keeping in your wallet and what should stay out.

What should you keep in your wallet?

Shri Yantra

Keeping a small Shri Yantra in your wallet is considered auspicious in Vastu. It is believed to attract positive energy and open the door to better financial opportunities.

A red or yellow piece of paper

You can keep a small red or yellow piece of paper with an auspicious mantra or the word 'Shri' written on it. It is regarded as a symbol of positivity and good fortune.

A small picture of Goddess Lakshmi

According to Vastu, carrying a clean and small image of Goddess Lakshmi in your wallet is considered auspicious. It is believed to symbolise wealth, prosperity and positive energy.

Neatly arranged currency notes

Money should always be kept with respect. Instead of folding or stuffing notes into your wallet, arrange them properly. Vastu suggests that an organised wallet reflects financial discipline and encourages prosperity.

A silver coin

If you have a silver coin that has been consecrated during a पूजा, keeping it in your wallet is considered auspicious. It is believed to symbolise financial stability and lasting wealth.

What should you avoid keeping in your wallet?

According to Vastu, the following items should not be kept in your wallet:

Torn or damaged currency notes

Old and unnecessary bills

Photographs of deceased people

Unnecessary items that create clutter

Damaged or useless pieces of paper

Wallet habits that Vastu recommends

Vastu also places importance on how you maintain your wallet. Some of the commonly suggested practices include:

Keep your wallet clean at all times.

Replace it if it becomes torn or badly damaged.

Handle money respectfully whenever you take it out.

Avoid keeping your wallet completely empty.

Store coins and currency notes separately.

Organise your wallet regularly to prevent clutter.

Vastu tips for better financial energy

According to Vastu beliefs, a few simple practices may help maintain positive financial energy. Remove all unnecessary items from your wallet, keep a small picture of Goddess Lakshmi, carry a Shri Yantra if you wish, arrange your money neatly and cultivate a positive mindset along with financial discipline. Together, these practices are believed to support prosperity and encourage a more mindful approach to managing wealth.

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