Turned your bed into your office while working from home? Vastu says it could affect your career growth

New Delhi:

Working from home has changed the way many people approach their jobs. For plenty of people, the bed has quietly doubled up as a workstation, with laptops replacing pillows during office hours. While it may feel convenient, Vastu and astrology suggest this habit could affect both your work environment and overall productivity.

According to these traditional beliefs, the space where you work carries a different kind of energy from the space where you rest. Mixing the two is believed to disturb focus, discipline and mental clarity. Here's why Vastu advises against working from bed and what it recommends instead.

Why working from bed is discouraged

When working from home, sitting on the bed with a laptop may seem like the easiest option. However, making it a regular habit can blur the line between work and relaxation.

According to the beliefs mentioned, this may encourage laziness, make it harder to concentrate and eventually affect the quality of work. Spending long hours working from bed is also believed to contribute to mental fatigue.

Why Vastu advises against working from bed

According to Vastu and astrological beliefs, the bed is associated with rest, peace and emotional energy, while a workspace is linked to concentration, discipline and productivity.

When both purposes are combined in the same place, it is believed to create an imbalance in energy. This, according to Vastu, may affect decision-making and reduce efficiency at work.

Rahu and Ketu's influence

Astrological beliefs also suggest that working in a cluttered or untidy space can attract negative energy. Rahu is associated with confusion and instability, while Ketu is considered a planet linked to detachment.

According to these beliefs, working from bed may increase mental confusion and reduce a person's ability to stay focused, making it more difficult to remain productive.

How working from bed may affect your career

According to the beliefs shared, working from bed regularly may weaken discipline and make it harder to complete tasks on time.

It is also believed to affect professional life over time, while reducing both work efficiency and self-confidence.

How to create the right workspace according to Vastu

Vastu recommends setting up a dedicated area for work at home instead of using the bed. Using a table and chair is believed to help maintain a healthy balance between work and relaxation.

It also suggests placing the work desk in the north or east direction and facing either of these directions while working. According to Vastu, following these recommendations may help improve productivity.

Simple changes that may help

Vastu also recommends keeping the workspace clean and organised. Avoid allowing old papers or unnecessary items to pile up around the desk.

To maintain a pleasant atmosphere, the beliefs suggest using camphor or a mild fragrance in the room where you work. Keeping your workspace separate from your place of rest is believed to not only improve the way you work but also help create a healthier daily routine.

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