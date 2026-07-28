Want to attract prosperity this Guru Purnima? Spiritual mentor shares simple yet powerful remedies

New Delhi:

Guru Purnima is a festival dedicated to honouring gurus, teachers and mentors who guide people with knowledge and wisdom. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, the occasion is also associated with spiritual practices, prayers and rituals that highlight the importance of guidance in one's life.

This year, Guru Purnima is being discussed for another reason after spiritual mentor Jai Madaan shared an Instagram video describing it as the most powerful Guru Purnima in 12 years. According to her, a rare alignment of Jupiter and the Sun in Pushya Nakshatra and Karka Rashi makes this year's occasion especially significant. Along with explaining its importance, she also shared a few remedies and rituals that devotees can perform on the day.

Why this Guru Purnima is considered especially significant

According to Madaan, this rare planetary alignment, where Jupiter and the Sun come together in Pushya Nakshatra and Karka Rashi, occurs only once every 12 years.

Explaining the significance of the alignment, she said Jupiter represents wisdom, clarity and respect, while the Sun symbolises power.

Jaggery and turmeric remedy

To mark the occasion, Madaan suggested placing jaggery, turmeric and a coin inside a brass or copper pot. She explained that jaggery represents the Sun, while turmeric represents Jupiter.

She recommended placing the pot in the northeast corner of the house, adding that it can be kept there even if the northeast area is a bedroom. According to her, this remedy is believed to attract prosperity and abundance into the household.

Madaan also advised devotees to cover the pot with cling film. She noted that jaggery can be stored for a long time and suggested keeping the pot in place until Diwali.

She further said that those who do not wish to keep the pot for a longer period may remove it after 90 days. According to her, the contents can then be buried in the ground or placed in an earthen pot before planting a tree.

Cow-feeding remedy

Madaan explained that Pushya Nakshatra symbolically represents a cow's udder. Because of this association, she recommended mixing a small amount of turmeric with jaggery and feeding it to a cow on Guru Purnima.

According to her, this act is believed to help fulfil wishes and bring nourishment to the areas of life where a person seeks growth and progress. She also linked the practice to the health and well-being of the household.

For those who are unable to feed a cow, Madaan suggested making a laddoo and placing it in the same pot used for jaggery and turmeric remedy. She also mentioned that people who cannot find cows may choose to donate money to a gaushala instead.

ALSO READ:

When is Sawan 2026 beginning? Check Shravan Somwar vrat dates and Kanwar Yatra schedule