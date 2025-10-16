Dhanteras and Diwali 2025: Dates, puja timings and auspicious muhurats explained The festival of lights in 2025 begins with Dhanteras on October 18 (Saturday) and culminates with Lakshmi Puja on October 20 (Monday). As per Drik Panchang, the best time for Dhanteras Puja is 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM, while Lakshmi Puja Muhurat on Diwali night is 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM.

New Delhi:

The festive season of lights in 2025 brings its traditional rhythm: Dhanteras opens the celebrations, followed by the main Diwali night for Lakshmi Puja.

Here’s a clear guide to the dates, timings, and what to keep in mind according to Drik Panchang.

When are Dhanteras and Diwali 2025?

Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi): October 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Diwali / Lakshmi Puja (Deepavali): October 20, 2025 (Monday)

So the central day for Lakshmi Puja is October 20, with Dhanteras serving as the auspicious opening of the festivities.

Dhanteras 2025 Puja Timing and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang:

Puja Muhurat: 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM

In some local listings, a slightly extended slot—7:27 PM to 8:49 PM—is also noted under Pradosh Kaal.

Pradosh Kaal (the evening auspicious period): approximately 6:13 PM to 8:49 PM

In cities:

Bengaluru: 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM

Other metro areas (Delhi, Mumbai, etc.) follow timings closely around 7:16–8:20 PM zone.

During this window, devotees perform Lathe kshmi-Kubera puja, light diyas, and offer their prayers. It’s also considered a good time to make auspicious purchases like gold, silver, or utensils.

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat and Rituals

On the main Diwali night:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM

Families usually perform Ganesh puja first, then Lakshmi-Kubera prayers, light lamps, and celebrate the night with sweets, rangoli, and devotional songs.

Key Notes and Tips for Devotees

The Drik Panchang times are for the standard location (e.g. Delhi / India reference zone); local puja timings can vary slightly city to city depending on sunrise, sunset, and local longitude.

Always confirm with your local panchang or temple schedule for your area.

The evening period known as Pradosh Kaal is considered especially powerful for worship.

In some charts, the Trayodashi tithi (on which Dhanteras falls) begins early on October 18 and extends into October 19.

For example, the Tithi starts at 2:48 AM on Oct 18 and lasts till early Oct 19 in some reckonings.

ALSO READ: Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2025: Dates, puja muhurat and significance