Box Office [March 13, 2026]: How much The Kerala Story 2, Assi and O'Romeo earned on Friday?

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's sequel Dhurandhar 2 is set to release next week. In this report let's see what is the current state of the films already running in theatres in anticipation of its arrival and has its impending release begun to impact their box office collections along with the box office collection of The Kerala Story 2, Taapsee Pannu's Assi and Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo on Friday.

Friday's collection for The Kerala Story 2

According to Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 earned Rs 1.44 crore on Friday, whereas it had earned Rs 1.52 crore on Thursday. The film's total collection to date now stands at Rs 41.69 crore. Despite being embroiled in controversies, the film has failed to generate significant buzz among audiences. Its total collection remains below the Rs 50 crore mark.

What is the status of Assi?

According to Sacnilk, Assi collected a mere Rs 8 lakh on its 22nd day of release. Its earnings have now become negligible. The film's total collection at the Indian box office stands at Rs 10.83 crore so far. The Taapsee Pannu-starrer is failing to attract audiences, and its box office performance has been lackluster right from the start.

Audiences give O'Romeo a miss

It has been 29 days since the release of O'Romeo. The film earned just Rs 15 lakh on Friday, compared to the Rs 20 lakh it earned on Thursday. The film's total collection to date stands at Rs 71.30 crore. The director-actor duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor has failed to cast its usual magic on the audience this time around. The film remains a long way off from reaching the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Audiences await Dhurandhar 2

The declining collections of the currently running films indicate that the initial excitement surrounding them has faded away. Audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of the film Dhurandhar 2 next week. The film has already started trending on social media. Hence, the makers have started it's advance booking from today, March 14 onwards.

Also Read: When Aamir Khan promoted Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak by stopping autos and handing out pamphlets