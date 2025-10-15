Diwali 2025: Why you should buy cowrie shells, and where to keep them for luck This Diwali 2025, it’s not just about lights and laddoos; it’s about faith in the smallest things. Cowrie shells, known as symbols of Goddess Lakshmi, are believed to attract prosperity when placed in the right corner of your home. Here’s why this age-old ritual still feels powerful today.

One of the most important Hindu holidays, Diwali, represents prosperity and light. On this day, worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi brings luck, prosperity, and wealth. Among the many religious customs celebrated on Diwali, buying cowrie shells and putting them in a lucky location is said to be particularly noteworthy.

Astrologers claim that cowries represent Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and that their placement in the home promotes prosperity and good vibes. On Diwali and Dhanteras, purchasing cowries is regarded as a sign of luck and fortune. To ensure that Goddess Lakshmi's blessings stay with you, just make sure to set cowries in the proper location and with a nice heart.

Religious significance of offering cowrie shells

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi descends on earth on the night of Diwali to bless her devotees with happiness and prosperity. Astrologers have suggested various measures to please Goddess Lakshmi. Offering cowries to Goddess Lakshmi on this day is especially important. If you wish to fulfil a wish, hold a cowrie shell in your hand on the day of Diwali puja, express your wish, and offer it to Goddess Lakshmi. This pleases the Goddess and grants auspicious results.

Keep cowrie shells in your safe place; you will get financial benefits

According to astrologers, placing cowries purchased on Diwali night in your safe or in your money vault is considered highly auspicious. This is believed to strengthen your financial situation. Cowries are considered a symbol of wealth.

Keep cowrie shells in the puja room

Placing the Diwali shell in the northeast direction of the prayer room is also considered very auspicious. Wrap it in a red cloth, as red is the colour Goddess Lakshmi loves. Doing so ensures her blessings and brings positive energy into the home.

Keep cowrie shells near the Tulsi plant

Placing a cowrie shell near a Tulsi plant eliminates discord and negativity in the family. Doing so also relieves financial problems. The Tulsi plant symbolises purity and chastity, and placing a cowrie shell near it brings good luck.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

