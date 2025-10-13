Dhanteras 2025 shopping: 8 simple yet powerful things to bring home for Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings Dhanteras 2025 is not just about buying gold and silver — there’s a tradition of bringing home simple, auspicious items that invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Discover 8 things you must buy this Dhanteras to attract wealth, happiness, and prosperity.

The thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of the Kartik month marks the start of the five-day Diwali celebration. Dhanvantari Puja or Dhan Trayodashi are other names for Dhanteras. Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on this day.

Buying specific things on this day is thought to be auspicious. By the favour of Goddess Lakshmi, doing so guarantees a full coffer, according to religious belief.

Importance of Dhanteras

According to mythology, Goddess Lakshmi descended with a pot during the churning of the ocean. As a symbol of this day, the tradition of purchasing utensils to enhance wealth and good fortune began. On Dhanteras, gold and silver coins, utensils, and jewellery are purchased and worshipped during the auspicious time, along with the worship of seven grains. The Saptdhanya includes wheat, urad, mung, gram, barley, rice, and lentils. It is believed that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari provides health benefits. Apart from these, let's know about other auspicious items which you can buy on Dhanteras.

Gold and silver

It is believed that purchasing certain metals on Dhanteras brings good luck. Therefore, it is traditional to purchase precious metals like gold and silver on Dhanteras. On this day, individuals can purchase gold, silver coins, jewellery, and idols, depending on their budget.

Kuber Yantra

According to astrologers, purchasing a Kuber Yantra on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. After worshipping the Kuber Yantra, it should be installed in your home, shop, cash box, or safe. Afterwards, chant the Kuber Mantra 108 times.

The mantra is as follows - 'Om Yakshay Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhandhaanyadhipataye Dhandhaanyasamriddhi Me Dehi Dapay Swaha.'

Copper and bronze

Buying copper utensils on Dhanteras is considered very auspicious. Dhanteras is a day associated with Dhanvantari, the god of health. Therefore, it's important to buy copper on this day, as it's considered auspicious for health. Additionally, buying decorative items or utensils made of bronze is also considered auspicious.

The tradition of buying a broom

There's a tradition of buying a broom on Dhanteras. It's said that buying a broom on this day alleviates financial difficulties in the home. The ritual of buying a new broom on Dhanteras is linked to energy. It's said to dispel negative energy from the home.

Conch shell and Rudraksha

According to astrologers, buying a conch shell and a Rudraksha on Dhanteras is considered very auspicious. Use these items only after performing a puja. According to scriptures, blowing a conch shell during daily prayers also alleviates household troubles. Purchasing a seven-faced Rudraksha on Dhanteras is believed to alleviate suffering.

Idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

It is believed that idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi should be purchased on Dhanteras. Doing so ensures a safe and secure home for the entire year.

Salt

Salt should be purchased on Dhanteras. It is believed that bringing salt into the home on this day increases wealth and eliminates poverty.

Whole coriander

It's also important to buy whole coriander seeds for Dhanteras. Include them in the Dhanteras puja and then place them in the soil in your courtyard or in a pot on your balcony.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

