Dhanteras 2025: 7 things you should avoid buying on this auspicious day As Diwali nears, Dhanteras 2025 on October 18 marks the start of prosperity rituals. While people rush to buy gold and silver, tradition also lists items to avoid—like glass, iron, and sharp tools—believed to bring imbalance or misfortune. Here’s what to skip and why.

New Delhi:

As Diwali approaches, Dhanteras (also called Dhantrayodashi) marks a deeply auspicious day in Hindu tradition. It’s believed to set the tone for prosperity and positive energy in the household. This year, people will rush to purchase gold, silver, utensils, and other sacred items on October 18.

But along with what to buy, tradition warns about what not to bring home. These cautions are rooted in symbolism, astrology, and long-held beliefs. Below are seven items traditionally considered inauspicious to purchase on Dhanteras—and suggestions on how to handle them if needed.

7 things you should avoid buying on Dhanteras 2025

1. Items Made of Glass, Mirrors, or Crystal

Glass, mirrors, or crystalline items are thought to symbolise fragility and instability. Such objects are believed to invite negative energy or cause emotional cracks—so many traditions advise steering clear of them on Dhanteras.

2. Ghee and Cooking Oil

Though indispensable in the kitchen, ghee and oil purchases are discouraged on Dhanteras. The rationale: buying these can, by tradition, lead to financial leaks or instability, as they represent things that ‘flow away.’ If needed, many suggest stocking up a day earlier.

3. Sharp Objects

Knives, scissors, pins, needles—anything with a sharp edge—are on the “avoid” list. The belief is that such objects can metaphorically “cut” away fortune, harmony, and prosperity.

4. Black-Coloured Items

Black is traditionally associated with darkness, mourning, and loss in many cultures. On Dhanteras, purchasing black clothes or black-colored goods is considered inauspicious because it might attract negative energy instead of prosperity.

5. Leather Goods

Buying leather items—such as wallets, belts, bags—on Dhanteras is often discouraged. In astrological traditions, leather is linked with the planet Saturn (Shani), whose malefic influence is believed to bring obstacles or hardship.

6. Empty Utensils or Vessels

If you purchase a new pot, pitcher, vase, or any container, tradition advises not to bring it home empty. The idea is that emptiness symbolises void or lack. Instead, fill it with grains, sweets, coriander seeds, or something auspicious before placing it inside the home.

7. Items Made of Iron

Iron and steel (which is largely iron) are believed to invoke the influence of Saturn, and acquiring them on Dhanteras might invite imbalance or misfortune. Many suggest ordering iron items on the auspicious day, but actually bringing them home the next day.

These prohibitions might feel old-fashioned to modern minds, but they carry symbolic weight for many families.

