Why do we buy brooms and coriander seeds on Dhanteras 2025? Here's the real reason On Dhanteras 2025, Indian homes light up with devotion and tiny traditions. Among gold and silver buys, two humble items stand out: the broom that sweeps away negativity, and coriander seeds that sow prosperity. Their symbolism is old, but the emotion behind them remains timeless.

On the occasion on Dhanteras, among the many symbolic purchases made, two humble items stand out: the broom (jhadu) and coriander seeds (dhaniya). These items carry big meaning and are deeply rooted in tradition.

On Dhanteras, it is a tradition to buy a broom and coriander seeds, and it is time we understand the reasons. Let’s dig into why these two make it to the Dhanteras shopping list. Take a look:

The broom: sweeping away negativity and debt

Symbol of cleanliness and fresh start

Buying a new broom on Dhanteras is thought to symbolise sweeping away old problems, negativity, and poverty from the home. Cleanliness is often equated with purity and order, states that are believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, to reside in one’s home.

Keeping Lakshmi from leaving

Some traditions hold that using a fresh broom helps retain Lakshmi’s presence in the household, as though negative energies and financial troubles are physically swept out, preventing the goddess from departing.

Symbolic loan-payoff

Another belief is that buying a broom can help clear or shake off debts. By sweeping them away metaphorically, the household hopes to start fresh financially.

Vastu / energy rationale

From a Vastu or energy perspective, a clean and clutter-free home is considered to have good energy flow. A new broom is not just functional, it becomes a ritual tool to maintain that positive flow, especially at the threshold of a new festival.

Coriander seeds: tiny seeds, great symbolism

Seeds of growth and prosperity

Coriander seeds are considered to symbolize growth, abundance, and prosperity. Purchasing them on Dhanteras is believed to welcome not only wealth but also wellness and a blooming life.

Offering to the gods, saving for wealth

Many households offer coriander seeds to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari during Dhanteras rituals. Some of the seeds are then stored in the cash box or place of wealth in a red cloth, to act as talismans of prosperity.

Burying to plant fortune

There is also a tradition in some regions of planting a few coriander seeds in the home’s backyard or pots after the ritual. This is symbolic: as the seeds sprout and grow, so does prosperity in the home.

Alignment with planetary/astrological belief

Coriander is sometimes linked astrologically with Mercury (Budh), a planet associated with business, commerce, intellect, and communication. Having or giving coriander is believed to reinforce those energies.

The perfect combination: Cleanliness + growth

Collectively, purchasing a broom and coriander seeds on Dhanteras brings two central intentions:

The broom provides ritual purification: physically and symbolically sweeping aside hurdles and negativity.

The coriander seeds hold promise: sowing the seed for growth, wealth, health.

In a celebration dedicated to wealth, health, and new beginnings, these two modest acquisitions provide an opportunity for all, gold or no gold, to join in meaningfully.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on traditional beliefs and cultural practices. India TV does not endorse or confirm any claims.