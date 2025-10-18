Dhanteras 2025 Muhurat: Best time for Dhantrayodashi puja in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more Dhanteras 2025, the first day of Diwali, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. Check city-wise puja muhurat, shopping hours, and rituals to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. Performing puja during Pradosh Kaal is believed to bring wealth and good health.

Dhanteras shines as a very fortunate day for Indian households as Diwali approaches. Tomorrow, Saturday, October 18, 2025, is Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day festival of lights. This holy day, also called Dhantrayodashi, is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksh during the month of Kartik. It is devoted to the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi; the divine healer, Lord Dhanvantari; and the gods' treasurer, Lord Kuber.

Buying pricey objects on Dhanteras, like as gold, silver, and cutlery, is said to bring wealth, good vibes, and heavenly blessings into the house.

Dhanteras 2025 Puja Muhurat

To enhance the spiritual blessings of the day, puja must be performed during the appropriate muhurat. In 2025, the most auspicious time for Dhanteras puja is in the evening between 7:16 PM and 8:20 PM, lasting around 1 hour and 4 minutes. This is consistent with Pradosh Kaal, which is thought to increase the benefits of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi. Households are believed to encourage wealth, health, and general prosperity by carrying out rituals during this time.

City-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat

Pune: 07:46 PM to 08:38 PM

New Delhi: 07:16 PM to 08:20 PM

Chennai: 07:28 PM to 08:15 PM

Jaipur: 07:24 PM to 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: 07:29 PM to 08:20 PM

Gurgaon: 07:17 PM to 08:20 PM

Chandigarh: 07:14 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata: 06:41 PM to 07:38 PM

Mumbai: 07:49 PM to 08:41 PM

Bengaluru: 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM

Ahmedabad: 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM

Noida: 07:15 PM to 08:19 PM

Purchases made during these auspicious hours are believed to safeguard wealth, promote clarity, and bring prosperity into the household. Silver utensils and coins are considered purifying, while brass, copper, and gold items symbolise stability and abundance. Observing these timings ensures that the day’s spiritual significance is maximised, aligning both rituals and shopping with ancient traditions.

