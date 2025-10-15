Dhanteras 2025: What to buy on the first day of Diwali for good luck and prosperity Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on October 18 as the first day of the Diwali festival. Known for its connection to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari, this day is believed to bring wealth, health and happiness. Here’s a guide to what you should buy on Dhanteras to attract prosperity

New Delhi:

Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. It marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival when people worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari, and buy gold, silver, and other auspicious items for prosperity and good health.

It is believed, according to ancient traditions, that purchasing certain things on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Puja is extremely auspicious.

Let's understand this better.

The importance of Dhanteras

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Lakshmi, along with a pot filled with gold and gems, rose from the ocean in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), which symbolises prosperity and wealth. Ever since, purchasing metal cookware and other auspicious items on the day of Dhanteras has become synonymous with bringing good fortune into the household. Individuals also pray to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, who is said to have emerged on this day with the elixir of immortality in hand. The devotees pray for long life and good health as well as wealth.

What to buy on Dhanteras 2025

1. Gold and silver

Purchasing gold or silver is a long-standing Dhanteras tradition. Whether it’s coins, jewellery, or small idols, these precious metals symbolise wealth and prosperity.

2. Kuber Yantra

Astrologers suggest purchasing a Kuber Yantra on Dhanteras to invite wealth and stability. It must be kept in the house, locker, or shop's cash box and revered by reciting the following mantra 108 times:

"Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye Dhanadhanyasamruddhim Me Dehi Dapaya Swaha."

3. Copper and bronze utensils

Purchasing copper or bronze utensils during Dhanteras is auspicious. Lord Dhanvantari, who is linked with good health, is said to bless the people who bring these metals inside their homes. Copper vessels, especially, are believed to make water pure and healthy if used on a daily basis.

4. Broom (Jhadu)

A surprisingly powerful Dhanteras ritual involves buying a new broom. It symbolises sweeping away poverty and negativity from the house. According to belief, bringing home a broom on this day helps attract financial stability and good energy.

5. Conch (Shankh) and Rudraksha

Purchasing a conch shell (shankh) or Rudraksha beads on this day is auspicious. A seven-faced Rudraksha is also used to conquer obstacles and bring peace to the household.

6. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha idols

(Image Source : PEXELS)Devotees worship new idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Dhanteras to invite prosperity, wisdom, and happiness for the coming year.

It is a significant custom to bring new idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha home prior to Diwali. They are prayed to in Lakshmi Puja on Diwali night so that there can be wealth, happiness, and prosperity for the next year.

7. Salt

Buying salt on Dhanteras is considered symbolic of removing financial troubles. In many households, salt is regarded as a purifier that absorbs negative energy. Bringing new salt home is said to invite good fortune and prosperity.

8. Whole coriander seeds

There is a special importance in bringing home entire coriander seeds (sabut dhania) on Dhanteras. It is thought to bring about growth and prosperity, both literal and symbolic.

Each Dhanteras purchase carries a symbolic significance that has been centuries old. Happy Dhanteras!

Also read: Dhanteras 2025: When is it, October 18 or 19? Know correct date and auspicious time to shop

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional customs. India TV does not confirm or endorse any claims of efficacy or results.