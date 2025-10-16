Dhanteras 2025: Best colours to wear for luck, wealth and positive energy Dhanteras 2025, the festival of good fortune, will be celebrated on October 18. This year, channel positive energy and invite prosperity with the right colours—gold for abundance, red for strength, green for growth, and yellow for optimism. Dress in hues that radiate good vibes.

New Delhi:

Dhanteras is the festival of good fortune and fresh starts! On this occasion, what you wear during this day isn't merely about dressing up; it's about welcoming wealth and prosperity. According to astrology and tradition, certain colours are considered auspicious on Dhanteras 2025. This year, the celebration falls on Saturday, October 18.

This Dhanteras, channel good vibes, attract wealth, and set the tone for a luminous festive season with the right colours and outfits. Let's get down to the best picks for the day!

Why colours matter on Dhanteras 2025

In Vedic traditions, colours are believed to hold energy vibrations that influence our aura and attract certain energies, prosperity, peace, or health. Dressing in certain colours on Dhanteras attunes your personal energy to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of good health.

Astrologers say that even small choices, like the colour of your saree, kurta, or accessories, can enhance positivity and balance your surroundings during the Lakshmi Puja and Dhanvantari rituals.

Best colours to wear on Dhanteras 2025

1. Gold: for bliss and prosperity

You can never go wrong with gold on Dhanteras! This colour is the ultimate symbol of wealth and auspicious beginnings. If you are buying jewellery or wearing gold-hued clothing, remember that the colour gold is believed to invoke Maa Lakshmi’s blessings for financial growth.

Style tip: Go for gold-toned silk sarees, beige anarkalis with zari work, or men’s kurtas with subtle gold embroidery for a radiant look.

2. Yellow: For positivity and energy

(Image Source : PEXELS)Bring in wealth and positivity with yellow colour on Dhanteras 2025

Yellow is optimism, happiness, and light, the very qualities required for new beginnings. It's associated with Jupiter, the wise and fortunate planet, making it an excellent colour for Dhanteras rituals.

Style tip: Wear a yellow kurta and white or beige pants, or opt for a mustard saree with golden embellishments.

3. Red: for strength and fortune

Red is a powerful colour; it symbolises strength, love, and wealth. In many households, red attire is worn during the Lakshmi Puja to invite success and prosperity.

Style tip: Choose a red saree with golden zari borders or a red bandhgala for men. Accessorise with gold jewellery to balance the richness of the colour.

4. Green: for growth and renewal

Green symbolises nature, balance, and growth. It’s perfect for those wishing for new opportunities in business or career. Green also represents health and harmony in the home.

Style tip: Emerald green lehengas or kurtas with dupattas of gold are classy and festive.

5. White and Cream: for peace and clarity

White and cream colours are good for you if you like subtle sophistication. They symbolise purity, peace, and divine energy, the ideal platform for calling in the positive.

Style tip: Mix in a touch of gold or silver jewellery to maintain your look festive but refined.

Dhanteras is not all about gold shopping; it's about radiating abundance, calmness, and new beginnings. Wear red for courage, gold for prosperity, or green for growth, whichever feels aligned with your soul. Because real wealth begins from within.

