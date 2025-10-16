Dhanteras 2025: City-wise auspicious time to buy gold, silver, and utensils Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on October 18, marking the beginning of Diwali. The evening Pradosh Kaal is considered most auspicious for Lakshmi Puja. Here’s a complete city-wise list of muhurat timings across India—from Delhi to Chennai, Mumbai to Kolkata—to welcome prosperity home.

New Delhi:

As the Festival of Lights draws near, one auspicious day shines especially bright for households across India: Dhanteras. In 2025, it falls on October 18, and the day is steeped in symbolism, rituals, and the hopeful touch of new beginnings.

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, falls on the 13th lunar day (Trayodashi Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Traditionally, it marks the start of the five-day Diwali festivities. On this day, people pay homage to Goddess Lakshmi (the deity of wealth), Lord Dhanvantari (the divine healer), and Lord Kubera (the treasurer of the gods). According to beliefs passed down through generations, what one purchases today becomes infused with prosperity, positive energy, and divine blessings.

Because of this spiritual significance, many Indians choose this day to buy gold, silver, and new utensils—goods believed to attract abundance and well-being.

Why Gold Always Has a Place on Dhanteras

Gold is seen as incorruptible, pure, and long-lasting—qualities that mirror the hope we place in it as a token of security and prosperity. Whether in the form of coins, bars, or jewellery, acquiring gold on Dhanteras is believed to bring good fortune, safeguard savings, and ensure financial stability in the coming year.

The Allure of Silver

Not everyone can invest heavily in gold, but silver offers a more accessible alternative—and carries symbolism of its own. In many households, silver coins, decorative pieces, and utensils are bought to bring clarity, calm, and reflective energy into the home. The metal is often associated with the moon’s gentle touch and is thought to purify surroundings.

Utensils: More Than Just Household Goods

Utensils—especially those made of brass, copper, and silver—play a special role on Dhanteras. From puja thalis and diyas (lamps) to everyday plates and cups, these items are considered carriers of purity and auspicious vibrations.

Timing Matters: When to Perform the Ritual

In 2025, the Trayodashi Tithi begins at 12:18 PM (October 18) and lasts until 1:51 PM (October 19). But the ideal period for worship and purchasing — the Puja Muhurat — falls in the evening between 6:44 PM and 7:42 PM, during Pradosh Kaal.

In different cities, this sacred interval shifts slightly:

Pune: 07:46 PM to 08:38 PM

New Delhi: 07:16 PM to 08:20 PM

Chennai: 07:28 PM to 08:15 PM

Jaipur: 07:24 PM to 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: 07:29 PM to 08:20 PM

Gurgaon: 07:17 PM to 08:20 PM

Chandigarh: 07:14 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata: 06:41 PM to 07:38 PM

Mumbai: 07:49 PM to 08:41 PM

Bengaluru: 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM

Ahmedabad: 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM

Noida: 07:15 PM to 08:19 PM

It is during these auspicious moments that devotees light lamps, offer prayers, and make their purchases, hoping the new items carry auspicious energy into their homes.

