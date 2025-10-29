When is Dev Deepawali 2025? Date, muhurat, rituals and meaning of Varanasi's divine festival Dev Deepawali 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5. As dusk falls over Varanasi, millions of diyas illuminate the ghats of the Ganga. Known as the “Festival of Lights of the Gods”, this night celebrates Lord Shiva’s victory and the union of divine and human devotion.

Dev Deepawali, often described as the “Festival of Lights of the Gods”, is a grand and spiritually rich celebration predominantly in Varanasi (also called Kashi). On this night, the legends say that the gods descend to Earth (specifically to the ghats of the Ganga River) to celebrate after the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura.

The whole riverside transforms into an awe-inspiring spectacle of lamps (diyas), Vedic chants, flowing water, and devotion. It’s not just a festival of sight but also a moment of inner illumination, lighting the lamp outside and within.

When is Dev Deepawali 2025 celebrated?

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Dev Deepawali 2025 shubh muhurat and tithi timings

Shubh Muhurat (most auspicious time): 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM (Pradosh Kaal) — the twilight period after sunset, ideal for lighting diyas and performing the Ganga Aarti.

The full-moon tithi begins on 4 November (10:36 PM) and ends on November 5, 2025 (6:48 PM).

How Varanasi celebrates Dev Deepawali | Ganga Aarti and rituals

Early morning: Devotees often begin the day with the ritual bath (Kartik Snan) in the Ganga, believed to cleanse the soul and remove sins.

Decorations: Homes, temples, and especially the ghats are bedecked with oil lamps, marigold garlands, incense, and rangoli.

Evening Aarti: As darkness falls, millions of diyas are lit along the ghats; priests conduct the Ganga Aarti with brass lamps, chants, and bells—creating a magical, resonant atmosphere.

Ancestor homage: Many perform Pitru Tarpan — offerings to ancestors, seeking their blessings for peace and prosperity.

What mantras are chanted on Dev Deepawali?

Mantras: While lighting the lamps and during the aarti, devotees often chant:

“Om Namah Shivaya” — invoking Lord Shiva’s grace

“Om Gange Namah” — paying homage to the Ganga

“Om Hrim Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev” — for inner balance & strength

Spiritual significance of Dev Deepawali | Lighting the lamp within

Dev Deepawali is deeply symbolic:

It marks the triumph of good over evil (Shiva’s victory over Tripurasura).

It’s a night when heavenly beings are believed to align with earthly devotion, bridging divine and human realms.

Lighting lamps here isn’t just a visual ritual; it’s about inner illumination: dispelling ignorance, inviting spiritual awakening, and paying tribute to the light within.

In some traditions, performing even a simple act of lighting a diya on this night is considered equivalent to many yajnas (ritual sacrifices).

How you can celebrate Dev Deepawali at home

Whether you’re in Varanasi or elsewhere, here are a few ways to honour the spirit of Dev Deepawali:

Light a few diyas at your place around the recommended time (5:15 PM onwards) and spend a few moments in stillness or prayer.

If possible, visit a riverside or a water body to reflect on the symbolism of water plus light.

Offer thoughts/prayers for ancestors (a moment of gratitude can go a long way).

Chant or meditate on simple mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya” or “Om Gange Namah” if you feel drawn to it.

Let the décor be modest; the quality of devotion matters more than grandeur.

