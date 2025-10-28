November 2025 festivals: From Tulsi Vivah to Dev Diwali, a month of new beginnings

This year, October coincided with all of the main holidays, including Diwali and Chhath Mahaparva. As a result, the majority of people may believe that November 2025 will not bring any noteworthy events. Even though October marks the end of all the year's major festivals, November will be particularly significant from a religious standpoint because it marks the end of Chaturmas.
As soon as Chaturmas ends, auspicious events like weddings and marriages will begin. In addition, several other major festivals, such as Dev Diwali and Kalbhairav Ashtami, will also be celebrated in November. According to the Hindu calendar, November falls under the months of Kartik and Agahan. Find out here which festivals fall in November 2025.
When does Chaturmas end in 2025?
Every year, the Devuthani Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi date of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) of the month of Kartik. The Chaturmas (monthly month of Chaturmas) concludes with the Tulsi Vivah (marriage of the Tulsi plant). In 2025, the Devuthani Ekadashi date will begin on November 1st.
Complete list of Hindu festivals in November 2025
|Date
|Day
|Fasts/Festivals
|November 1
|Saturday
|Devuthani Ekadashi
|November 2
|Sunday
|Tulsi Vivah
|November 3
|Monday
|Som Pradosh Vrat
|November 4
|Tuesday
|Manikarnika Ghat Bath
|November 5
|Wednesday
|Kartik Purnima, Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti
|November 6
|Thursday
|Margashirsha month begins
|November 7
|Friday
|Rohini fast
|November 8
|Saturday
|Sankashti Chaturthi, Sundari Teej
|November 12
|Wednesday
|Kalbhairav Jayanti
|November 15
|Saturday
|Utpanna Ekadashi
|November 16
|Sunday
|Summer Solstice
|November 17
|Monday
|Som Pradosh Vrat
|November 18
|Tuesday
|Monthly Shivratri
|November 20
|Thursday
|Margashirsha Amavasya
|November 21
|Friday
|Chandra Darshan
|November 25
|Tuesday
|Vivah Panchami
|November 28
|Friday
|Durgashtami fast
According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:11 am on November 1st and ends at 7:31 am on November 2nd. Ekadashi Tithi will last the entire day on November 1st. Therefore, the Tulsi Vivah ceremony will be held on that day. The Ekadashi fast will be broken on November 2nd.
