Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Spirituality
  4. November 2025 festivals: From Tulsi Vivah to Dev Diwali, a month of new beginnings

November 2025 festivals: From Tulsi Vivah to Dev Diwali, a month of new beginnings

Even though Diwali ends in October, November 2025 shines with faith and fresh starts. As Chaturmas ends with Tulsi Vivah, devotees celebrate Devuthani Ekadashi, Dev Diwali, Kalbhairav Jayanti and Vivah Panchami across India — marking the return of auspicious days and marriage season.

November 2025 festival list.
November 2025 festival list. Image Source : Freepik
Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

This year, October coincided with all of the main holidays, including Diwali and Chhath Mahaparva.  As a result, the majority of people may believe that November 2025 will not bring any noteworthy events.  Even though October marks the end of all the year's major festivals, November will be particularly significant from a religious standpoint because it marks the end of Chaturmas.

As soon as Chaturmas ends, auspicious events like weddings and marriages will begin. In addition, several other major festivals, such as Dev Diwali and Kalbhairav ​​Ashtami, will also be celebrated in November. According to the Hindu calendar, November falls under the months of Kartik and Agahan. Find out here which festivals fall in November 2025. 

When does Chaturmas end in 2025?

Every year, the Devuthani Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi date of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) of the month of Kartik. The Chaturmas (monthly month of Chaturmas) concludes with the Tulsi Vivah (marriage of the Tulsi plant). In 2025, the Devuthani Ekadashi date will begin on November 1st.

Complete list of Hindu festivals in November 2025

Date Day Fasts/Festivals
November 1 Saturday Devuthani Ekadashi
November 2 Sunday Tulsi Vivah
November 3 Monday Som Pradosh Vrat
November  4 Tuesday Manikarnika Ghat Bath
November 5 Wednesday Kartik Purnima, Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 6 Thursday Margashirsha month begins
November 7 Friday Rohini fast
November 8 Saturday Sankashti Chaturthi, Sundari Teej
November 12 Wednesday Kalbhairav ​​Jayanti
November 15 Saturday Utpanna Ekadashi
November 16 Sunday Summer Solstice
November 17 Monday Som Pradosh Vrat
November 18 Tuesday Monthly Shivratri
November 20 Thursday Margashirsha Amavasya
November 21 Friday Chandra Darshan
November 25 Tuesday Vivah Panchami
November 28 Friday Durgashtami fast

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:11 am on November 1st and ends at 7:31 am on November 2nd. Ekadashi Tithi will last the entire day on November 1st. Therefore, the Tulsi Vivah ceremony will be held on that day. The Ekadashi fast will be broken on November 2nd.

ALSO READ: Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, rituals and meaning of this spiritual union

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Spirituality Section
Hindu Festivals
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\