November 2025 festivals: From Tulsi Vivah to Dev Diwali, a month of new beginnings Even though Diwali ends in October, November 2025 shines with faith and fresh starts. As Chaturmas ends with Tulsi Vivah, devotees celebrate Devuthani Ekadashi, Dev Diwali, Kalbhairav Jayanti and Vivah Panchami across India — marking the return of auspicious days and marriage season.

New Delhi:

This year, October coincided with all of the main holidays, including Diwali and Chhath Mahaparva. As a result, the majority of people may believe that November 2025 will not bring any noteworthy events. Even though October marks the end of all the year's major festivals, November will be particularly significant from a religious standpoint because it marks the end of Chaturmas.

As soon as Chaturmas ends, auspicious events like weddings and marriages will begin. In addition, several other major festivals, such as Dev Diwali and Kalbhairav ​​Ashtami, will also be celebrated in November. According to the Hindu calendar, November falls under the months of Kartik and Agahan. Find out here which festivals fall in November 2025.

When does Chaturmas end in 2025?

Every year, the Devuthani Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi date of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) of the month of Kartik. The Chaturmas (monthly month of Chaturmas) concludes with the Tulsi Vivah (marriage of the Tulsi plant). In 2025, the Devuthani Ekadashi date will begin on November 1st.

Complete list of Hindu festivals in November 2025

Date Day Fasts/Festivals November 1 Saturday Devuthani Ekadashi November 2 Sunday Tulsi Vivah November 3 Monday Som Pradosh Vrat November 4 Tuesday Manikarnika Ghat Bath November 5 Wednesday Kartik Purnima, Dev Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti November 6 Thursday Margashirsha month begins November 7 Friday Rohini fast November 8 Saturday Sankashti Chaturthi, Sundari Teej November 12 Wednesday Kalbhairav ​​Jayanti November 15 Saturday Utpanna Ekadashi November 16 Sunday Summer Solstice November 17 Monday Som Pradosh Vrat November 18 Tuesday Monthly Shivratri November 20 Thursday Margashirsha Amavasya November 21 Friday Chandra Darshan November 25 Tuesday Vivah Panchami November 28 Friday Durgashtami fast

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:11 am on November 1st and ends at 7:31 am on November 2nd. Ekadashi Tithi will last the entire day on November 1st. Therefore, the Tulsi Vivah ceremony will be held on that day. The Ekadashi fast will be broken on November 2nd.

ALSO READ: Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, rituals and meaning of this spiritual union