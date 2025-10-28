Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, rituals and meaning of this spiritual union

The Hindu calendar states that the Dwadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha is the appropriate day to do Tulsi Vivah. On Devuthani Ekadashi, however, some people also commemorate Tulsi Vivah. The Tulsi plant is wed to Shaligram, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, at Tulsi Vivah.
Tulsi Vivah is thought to bestow the virtue of donating a daughter to people who execute it. Those without daughters in particular ought to plan a Tulsi Vivah. Now, let's find out when the 2025 Tulsi Vivah will take place.
When is Tulsi Vivah 2025 celebrated?
According to the calendar, this year's Tulsi Vivah will be held on November 2, 2025. This day will be the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (Shukla Paksha) of Kartik month. Those who perform Tulsi Vivah on Dwadashi will do so on November 2.
When can Tulsi's marriage be performed?
According to religious beliefs, the period from Devuthani Ekadashi to Kartik Purnima is considered highly auspicious for Tulsi Vivah. Therefore, you can perform Tulsi Vivah on any of these days. Most people perform this ceremony on the Dwadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, which falls on November 2nd this year. See the Tulsi Vivah dates below...
Kartik Shukla Ekadashi - November 1, 2025
Kartik Shukla Dwadashi - November 2, 2025
Kartik Shukla Trayodashi - November 3, 2025
Kartik Shukla Chaturdashi - November 4, 2025
Kartik Purnima - November 5, 2025
How to perform Tulsi Vivah
On the day of Tulsi Vivah, the Tulsi plant is decorated like a bride, and Shaligram, a form of Lord Vishnu, is decorated like a groom. Then, with the chanting of mantras, the two are married according to the rituals. It is said that performing Tulsi Vivah brings happiness and prosperity in life.
- On the day of Tulsi Vivah, wake up before sunrise and take a bath, then place the Tulsi plant in a clean place.
- Make Rangoli at the place where Tulsi Vivah is to be performed.
- Install Lord Shaligram near the Tulsi plant.
- Prepare the wedding mandap and decorate it with flowers, mango leaves and banana stems.
- Bathe Lord Shaligram and the Tulsi plant with Panchamrit and Ganga water.
- Offer new clothes to Shaligram ji and dress the Tulsi plant in a red chunari or saree.
- Offer a garland of flowers to Lord Shaligram and the Tulsi plant.
- After this, take rounds of Tulsi and Lord Shaligram seven times.
- Finally, perform aarti of Tulsi Mata and Lord Shaligram.
- After the puja, distribute the prasad among everyone.