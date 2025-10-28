Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, rituals and meaning of this spiritual union Tulsi Vivah 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 2, during Kartik Shukla Dwadashi. On this sacred day, the holy basil plant — Tulsi — is beautifully decorated as a bride and married to Lord Shaligram, a form of Vishnu. Across India, homes fill with devotion, diyas, and wedding songs as this f

The Hindu calendar states that the Dwadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha is the appropriate day to do Tulsi Vivah. On Devuthani Ekadashi, however, some people also commemorate Tulsi Vivah. The Tulsi plant is wed to Shaligram, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, at Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah is thought to bestow the virtue of donating a daughter to people who execute it. Those without daughters in particular ought to plan a Tulsi Vivah. Now, let's find out when the 2025 Tulsi Vivah will take place.

When is Tulsi Vivah 2025 celebrated?

According to the calendar, this year's Tulsi Vivah will be held on November 2, 2025. This day will be the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (Shukla Paksha) of Kartik month. Those who perform Tulsi Vivah on Dwadashi will do so on November 2.

When can Tulsi's marriage be performed?

According to religious beliefs, the period from Devuthani Ekadashi to Kartik Purnima is considered highly auspicious for Tulsi Vivah. Therefore, you can perform Tulsi Vivah on any of these days. Most people perform this ceremony on the Dwadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, which falls on November 2nd this year. See the Tulsi Vivah dates below...

Kartik Shukla Ekadashi - November 1, 2025

Kartik Shukla Dwadashi - November 2, 2025

Kartik Shukla Trayodashi - November 3, 2025

Kartik Shukla Chaturdashi - November 4, 2025

Kartik Purnima - November 5, 2025

How to perform Tulsi Vivah

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, the Tulsi plant is decorated like a bride, and Shaligram, a form of Lord Vishnu, is decorated like a groom. Then, with the chanting of mantras, the two are married according to the rituals. It is said that performing Tulsi Vivah brings happiness and prosperity in life.