Ekadashi in December 2025: Mokshada and Saphala tithi, timings, and significance December 2025 brings two sacred Ekadashis: Mokshada Ekadashi on December 1, which also marks Gita Jayanti, and Saphala Ekadashi on December 15. Both days are seen as year-end moments to reset spiritually, seek peace, and welcome prosperity for the coming year.

December arrives with a soft spiritual cadence, and in 2025, it heralds two important Ekadashis steeped in meaning for devotees. Each Ekadashi brings its blessings, whether those be for liberation, inner peace, prosperity, or family well-being. For many homes, this month of December will be one of quiet contemplation, disciplined fasting, and reunion with the deities.

What makes December all the more special is that it starts with Mokshada Ekadashi, which is the day of Gita Jayanti, and hence the first week of the month is considered very sacred. With the year ending, these Ekadashi fasts give the devotee an opportunity to take a break, to rejuvenate the energy and to enter the new year brightly and with devotion.

December Ekadashi Dates 2025

Ekadashi Date Tithi Begins Tithi Ends Mokshada Ekadashi 1 December 2025 30 Nov, 9:29 PM 1 Dec, 7:01 PM Saphala Ekadashi 15 December 2025 14 Dec, 6:49 PM 15 Dec, 9:19 PM

Mokshada Ekadashi on December 1, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Starts: 09:29 PM on November 30, 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Concludes: 07:01 PM on December 1, 2025.

Mokshada Ekadashi is among the most respected Ekadashis in the year. It is said to eliminate the burden of the previous activities and bless the believers with tranquillity and spiritual purity. It is also the Ekadashi that coincides with Gita Jayanti, the day Lord Krishna taught Arjuna the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

2. Saphala Ekadashi on December 15, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 06:49 PM, December 14, 2025.

Ends Ekadashi Tithi: 9:19 PM, December 15, 2025.

Saphala Ekadashi is believed to be a day dedicated to success, prosperity and fulfilment of wishes. Saphala is translated as fruitful, and the observers of this fast do so in pursuit of blessings to achieve progress, stability, and good fortune.

Towards the end of the year, these fasts welcome those who believe to slow down and renew faith and be thankful for the year past. The practice of Ekadashi is said to be a purifying exercise and spiritually boosting, so to speak, as it allows devotees to start the new year with new energy, stability and devotion.