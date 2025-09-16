Vishwakarma Puja Samagri List 2025: Essential puja items you need Vishwakarma Puja requires a detailed list of samagri to perform the rituals properly, including essentials like a wooden stand, Navgrah, yellow cloth, and sacred thread. Here’s the complete list of 30 items to help devotees prepare for Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025.

According to Sanatan Dharma, Lord Vishwakarma is the gods' divine engineer and architect. Since it is thought that he was born on Ashwin Krishna Paksha's Ekadashi date, Vishwakarma Jayanti is observed on this day each year. For artisans and craftspeople, it is a very significant day.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Puja and Vishwakarma Day. This year, the Vishwakarma Puja festival will be celebrated on September 17. In this article, you will know the complete material list of this puja.

Vishwakarma puja materials (samagri list)

Picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma Wooden post Yellow Cloth Janeu (Janeu) (Yagnopaveet) Turmeric Roli (Kumkum) Akshat (rice) Honey Navgrahas (including representative material) Clay vase Panchameva (cashews, almonds, raisins, etc.) incense stick Flowers (marigold, rose, etc.) Betel Mauli (Kalaava) Clove Havan Kund Mango wood (for havan) Ganga water Cardamom Yellow Ashwagandha Kapoor (camphor) Desi Ghee Dry coconut (dried coconut) Coconut with husk (for worship) Fruits (bananas, apples, etc.) Sweets (laddu, barfi, etc.) Perfume Curd Cucumber

Vishwakarma Puja is a sacred occasion to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. Performing the rituals with the right samagri not only brings spiritual fulfilment but also invites prosperity, harmony, and success in work and life. By preparing this complete list of 30 items in advance, devotees can ensure a smooth and auspicious puja, celebrating the day with devotion and discipline.

