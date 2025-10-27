If your Chhath Puja fast breaks by mistake: What scriptures and traditions say Chhath Puja isn’t just a ritual — it’s an act of surrender, faith, and inner strength. But what if your nirjala fast breaks due to illness or weakness? Don’t panic. Here’s what scriptures and folk wisdom say about atonement, compassion, and returning to your vow with devotion.

New Delhi:

Chhath Puja is not only a festival...it's a promise of dedication, discipline, and abiding faith in Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated for four days, it starts with Nahay Khay and ends with worshipping Arghya to the rising sun.

For the devotees, the most challenging aspect is the 36-hour nirjala fast, kept without water, as a symbol of surrender and chastity. However, at times, because of illness, frailty, or unforeseen conditions, the fast might be broken. What happens then? Does it invite divine displeasure? And what’s the right way to atone according to tradition?

Here’s what the scriptures and local customs say.

The divine purpose of Chhath Puja

During Chhath Mahaparv, devotees worship both Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, believed to bless health, prosperity, and family harmony. The four-day observance cleanses the body, mind, and soul, a way to absorb the sun’s divine energy.

The 36-hour fast, observed mostly by women, is completed only after offering Arghya to the setting and rising sun. It's a test of endurance, yet of inner composure and spiritual concentration.

If your nirjala fast breaks by mistake

The dharma shastras and folk traditions both say: do not panic. Chhathi Maiya, regarded as a compassionate mother, does not punish genuine mistakes. What matters most is bhav, the devotion behind the act.

If your vrat breaks inadvertently, because of ill health, weakness, or a situation beyond control, do a prayaschit (atonement) rather than give up faith.

The traditional steps include:

Take a bath to purify the body.

Light a diya before Chhathi Maiya’s image or idol.

With a calm heart, offer your apology and say: “O Chhathi Maiya, I made this mistake unknowingly. Please forgive me and accept my devotion.”

Offer a simple prayer or chant the Chhath mantra.

Later, take guidance from a family elder or priest and donate food, clothes, or fruits as a humble act of penance.

Can you resume the fast?

Yes. According to tradition, devotees can take a fresh vow (punah sankalp) the next day and complete the fast again. Chhathi Maiya seeks sincerity, not perfection; it is the intention to go back to the vow with renewed belief that counts.

Chhathi Maiya never punishes her devotees

Chhathi Maiya is regarded as a mother, compassionate, guarding, and pardoning. Like a mother never retains resentment against her children, she knows when devotees err.

So if your nirjala vrat breaks, take heart: apologise with sincerity, offer charity, and begin again. The grace of Chhathi Maiya, like sunlight, never stops shining on a true devotee.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)