Chhath Puja 2025 samagri: Check complete list of puja materials for Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya Chhath Puja 2025 will begin on October 25 with Nahay Khay and conclude on October 28 with Usha Arghya. Each day of the four-day festival has specific rituals and offerings to honour Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya for health, prosperity, and gratitude.

This year, the main celebration of sun worship, Chhath Puja, starts on October 25. For four days, devotees pray for their own and their families' well-being while keeping a rigorous fast. In Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the Terai region of Nepal, this folk religious festival is celebrated with tremendous fanfare. It is distinguished for its discipline and purity.

Devotees will worship Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God this year as they do every year. Every Chhath Puja practice represents self-control and devotion. If you are observing the Chhath fast this year, learn in advance what materials will be needed for the puja.

When will Chhath Puja 2025 begin?

According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja in the year 2025 will begin with Nahay-Khaay on Saturday, October 25.

Kharna will be celebrated on Sunday, October 26.

Arghya will be offered to the setting sun on Monday, October 27.

The festival will conclude on Tuesday, October 28, with offering prayers to the rising sun.

List of essential items for Chhath Puja 2025

Special attention is paid to purity and simplicity during Chhath Puja. Here are the main ingredients for the puja:

New clothes for the fasting person: Saree or suit for women, dhoti-kurta for men.

Bamboo or brass spoons and baskets: Essential for offering Prasad and Arghya.

Puja utensils: Lota, glass, plate and diya.

Fruit plants: 5 Sugarcane, Ginger plant, Radish, Turmeric, Coconut, Banana, Custard Apple, Lemon, Pear, etc.

Worship materials: Rice, roli, kumkum, vermilion, incense, camphor, agarbatti, sandalwood.

Bhog material: Thekua and Kasar (rice flour laddus) made from wheat flour, jaggery, and sugar.

Other items: Betel leaves, betel nuts, honey, sweet potatoes, suthani and sweets.

What should be kept in the Chhath Puja plate?

The Chhath Puja plate is considered very sacred, and every item kept in it has its own significance.

Thekua: A staple offering made from wheat flour, jaggery and ghee.

Fruits: Banana, guava, coconut, apple, sugarcane, lemon, sweet potato, etc.

Coconut (including copra): Symbol of perfection and purity.

Lamps and incense sticks: To worship the Sun God and purify the atmosphere.

Sindoor and turmeric: Symbols of auspiciousness and good fortune.

Karwa and Soup: Useful for keeping Arghya and Prasad.

Sugarcane and radish: Symbol of long life and austerity.

Betel leaf, betel nut, clove-cardamom: An integral part of worship and offerings.

Materials for offering prayers to the Sun God

These materials are specially kept while offering Arghya to the Sun God:

Bamboo basket

A pot full of milk and water

Lamp

Thekua and seasonal fruits,

Red or yellow clothing

Sandalwood, milk, flowers and water

