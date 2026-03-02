Chandra Grahan 2026 Sutak time city-wise: Check Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow timings here

New Delhi:

Chandra Grahan Sutak Time (Lunar Eclipse Sutak Time 2026): As soon as the Sutak period of the eclipse begins, all auspicious and auspicious activities are prohibited. It is said that during this time, negative energy in the atmosphere increases significantly, and the chances of success of any auspicious work undertaken during this time are greatly reduced. This is why auspicious functions like marriage, house warming, idol worship, travel, etc. are not performed during the Sutak period. Sutak ends with the end of the eclipse. Let us tell you when the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will begin and end.

Chandra Grahan Sutak Time 2026 (Chandra Grahan 2026 Sutak)

Delhi - 09:39 AM to 06:46 PM

Noida - 09:38 AM to 06:46 PM

Mathura - 09:37 AM to 06:46 PM

Bhopal - 09:37 AM to 06:46 PM

Lucknow - 09:23 AM to 06:46 PM

Patna - 09:06 AM to 06:46 PM

Mumbai - 09:39 AM to 06:46 PM

Chandigarh - 09:41 AM to 06:46 PM

Shimla - 09:40 AM to 06:46 PM

Jaipur - 09:44 AM to 06:46 PM

Varanasi - from 09:15 AM Until 6:46 PM

Raipur - 9:13 AM to 6:46 PM

Bengaluru - 9:33 AM to 6:46 PM

Chennai - 9:22 AM to 6:46 PM

Hyderabad - 9:31 AM to 6:46 PM

Itanagar - 8:33 AM to 6:46 PM

Kolkata - 8:52 AM to 6:46 PM

Bhubaneswar - 9:02 AM to 6:46 PM

Nagpur - 9:29 AM to 6:46 PM

Ahmedabad - 9:39 AM to 6:46 PM

Ranchi - 9:05 AM to 6:46 PM

What not to do during the Sutak Period

Here are the things you should avoid during the sutak period:

Do not work.

Do not perform rituals or touch idols.

Do not cook or consume food.

Pregnant women should not use sharp objects.

Avoid travel and starting new work.

Lunar Eclipse 2026L Start and end timing

In India, the lunar eclipse will begin at 6:26 pm and end at 6:46 pm. The local eclipse will last 20 minutes and 28 seconds.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these statements.)

