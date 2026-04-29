Buddha Purnima 2026 date: April 30 or May 1? Know exact date, tithi and significance

New Delhi:

Buddha Purnima is one of those days that carries a quiet kind of importance. It is closely tied to the life of Gautama Buddha, and for many people, it is less about celebration and more about reflection. Devotees take time to remember his teachings and try, in their own way, to follow the path he showed.

It also works as a reminder. That suffering is a part of life, not something unusual. And that there is a way out of it, but it requires understanding, patience, and awareness. This day, in a way, brings attention back to those basic ideas that often get lost in everyday life.

Buddha Purnima 2026 date and tithi

Buddha Purnima will be observed on May 1, 2026

Purnima tithi begins at 9:12 pm on April 30

Purnima tithi ends at 10:52 pm on May 1

How Buddha Purnima is celebrated

Devotees begin the day with a morning bath and perform prayers dedicated to Gautama Buddha following proper rituals

Many spend time reflecting on his teachings and their meaning in daily life

Temples organise special programmes where monks and scholars speak about Buddha’s life and philosophy

Meditation and prayer are practised to calm the mind and bring focus

In several places, people gather to listen to religious discourses and take part in group meditation

Donating a pot filled with water is considered especially auspicious

Due to the summer heat, people also donate items like fans, slippers, umbrellas, grains, or fruits to those in need

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is regarded as the most sacred and important festival for followers of Buddhism. What makes the day unique is that three major events in Gautama Buddha’s life are believed to have taken place on this very date.

His birth in Lumbini. His attainment of enlightenment. And his passing in Kushinagar, which is associated with liberation or moksha.

The festival continues to remind people of values like peace, compassion, and non-violence. Buddha’s teachings emphasise that hatred cannot end hatred. It can only be overcome with love.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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