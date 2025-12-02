Bhaum Pradosh Vrat on December 2, 2025: Pradosh Kaal, puja time and vrat vidhi Bhaum Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 2, 2025. Check the Pradosh Kaal timing, shubh muhurat and complete puja vidhi to worship Lord Shiva.

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat will take place on December 2, 2025. Every month on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and the Shukla Paksha, people observe Pradosh Vrat. On December 2, Dwadashi Tithi will end at 3:58 p.m., while on December 3, Trayodashi Tithi will start at 12:26 p.m. But only on the day that Pradosh Kaal falls during Trayodashi Tithi is Pradosh Vrat observed.

Pradosh Kaal refers to the first quarter of the night, the time immediately after sunset, and on December 3, Trayodashi Tithi will not be there during Pradosh Kaal. Therefore, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 2. When Pradosh Vrat falls on Tuesday, it is called Bhaum Pradosh, and Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is observed to get relief from debt. Now let us know about the auspicious time and method of worship on the day of Pradosh fast.

Pradosh Kaal and auspicious puja timing

Lord Shiva is worshipped on the Bhaum Pradosh fast. After taking a vow in the morning, Shiva is worshipped with rituals in the evening during the Pradosh period.

Brahma Muhurta – 05:13 AM to 06:04 AM

Morning and Evening - 05:38 AM to 06:56 AM

Auspicious time for Pradosh Kaal Puja

Twilight time – 05:57 PM to 06:23 PM

Evening - 06:00 PM to 07:17 PM

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat puja vidhi

On the day of Bhaum Pradosh fast, you should wake up early in the morning and take a bath and meditate. Afterwards, wear clean clothes and clean the place of worship and sprinkle Ganga water there. Light incense sticks and worship Lord Shiva, and take a vow to observe the fast. After fasting throughout the day, you should worship Lord Shiva as per the prescribed rituals during Pradosh.

During the evening prayers, offer Bel leaves, fruits, and flowers to Lord Shiva. Afterwards, recite the Shiva Chalisa and chant Lord Shiva's mantras. You can offer sesame laddus or malpuas to Lord Shiva as offerings. Finally, recite the Aarti of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Afterwards, distribute the Prasad among the family members and break the fast by eating it yourself. Observing the fast and worshipping Lord Shiva as per the prescribed rituals brings auspicious results. Furthermore, observing the Bhaum Pradosh fast frees you from all kinds of debt.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

