Paush Maas 2025: Start–end date, why it’s important, what to do and avoid Paush Maas 2025 starts on December 5 and holds deep spiritual importance. Here’s a simple guide to its dates, rituals, significance, and the key dos and don’ts to follow.

In Hinduism, the month of Paush is particularly significant. Worshipping the Sun God is said to be auspicious during this month. Paush month is the tenth month of the year in the Hindu calendar. It is quite beneficial to worship the Sun God during Paush.

Religious beliefs state that during the month of Paush, washing, giving, fasting, practising austerities, and worshipping the Sun are all beneficial. Let's investigate the start of the month of Paush in December.

Paush Month 2025 Date and Significance

This year, the month of Paush will begin on December 5, 2025. It will end on January 3, 2026. According to beliefs, bathing and donating, offering prayers to ancestors, and worshipping the Sun God during the month of Paush bestow wealth, prosperity, and excellent health. It should be noted that the Sun is mostly in Sagittarius during the month of Paush, which is why this month is also known as Dhanurmas.

What should be done in the month of Paush?

Donate jaggery and sesame seeds in the month of Paush.

Donate blankets to the poor and needy in the month of Paush.

Worship the Sun God during the month of Paush. Offer water to the Sun every day.

In the month of Paush, offer water to the Sun God only from a copper vessel.

Along with the Sun God, also worship Lord Vishnu in this month.

You can also fast every Sunday during the month of Paush. This brings special blessings from the Sun God.

What should not be done in the month of Paush?

Do not consume meat, alcohol, etc., even by mistake, in the month of Paush.

Kharmas also occurs in the month of Paush, hence no auspicious work should be done during this period.

Auspicious functions like marriage, house warming, mundan, etc., are prohibited in the month of Paush.

Do not keep any wrong thoughts in your mind for anyone in the month of Paush, and do not insult anyone.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)