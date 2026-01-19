Basant Panchami 2026 date: Saraswati Puja muhurat, samagri and significance

Saraswati Puja 2026: This year, the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. On this day, there is a tradition of worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Saraswati was born on the fifth day of the bright lunar fortnight of the month of Magha.
Worshipping Goddess Sharada, the goddess of knowledge, on this day leads to an increase in intelligence and wisdom. It also brings immense success in the fields of art and education. So, let's find out what materials are needed for Saraswati Puja.
Basant Panchami 2026 date and tithi
- Beginning of the fifth day of Magha month: January 23, 2026, at 2:28 AM
- End of the fifth day of Magha month: January 24, 2026, at 1:46 AM
Saraswati Puja 2026 muhurat and auspicious time
- Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja Muhurat: January 23, from 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM
Samagri for Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami
- Idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati
- Wooden platform
- Yellow cloth
- Yellow saree or dupatta
- Water pot (Kalash)
- Puja thali
- Mango leaves
- Yellow flowers
- Yellow flower garland
- Rice grains (Akshat), vermilion (Sindoor), turmeric (Haldi), betel nut (Supari), incense sticks, lamp, ghee, cotton wick
- Boondi, Boondi ladoos, Kheer (rice pudding)
- Apples, bananas, berries, guavas, oranges, sweet potatoes, seasonal fruits
Significance of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja
The day of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. Goddess Saraswati is considered the Basant of knowledge, music, art, science, and crafts. This day is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Puja.
Why wearing yellow is auspicious on Basant Panchami
Wearing yellow and white colours on Basant Panchami is considered very auspicious. It is said that these two colours are very dear to Goddess Saraswati. White colour symbolises purity, and yellow colour symbolises positivity. Therefore, on Basant Panchami, wear clothes of one of these two colours and worship Goddess Saraswati.
Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami is a gentle reminder to pause, dress in hope-filled hues, and honour the pursuit of knowledge in all its forms. Whether through prayer or quiet intention, the day invites clarity, creativity, and fresh beginnings.
(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of this information.)
