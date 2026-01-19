Basant Panchami 2026 date: Saraswati Puja muhurat, samagri and significance Basant Panchami 2026 will be observed on January 23. Check Saraswati Puja muhurat, puja samagri list, date, time and the significance of Vasant Panchami.

Saraswati Puja 2026: This year, the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. On this day, there is a tradition of worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Saraswati was born on the fifth day of the bright lunar fortnight of the month of Magha.

Worshipping Goddess Sharada, the goddess of knowledge, on this day leads to an increase in intelligence and wisdom. It also brings immense success in the fields of art and education. So, let's find out what materials are needed for Saraswati Puja.

Basant Panchami 2026 date and tithi

Beginning of the fifth day of Magha month: January 23, 2026, at 2:28 AM

End of the fifth day of Magha month: January 24, 2026, at 1:46 AM

Saraswati Puja 2026 muhurat and auspicious time

Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja Muhurat: January 23, from 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM

Samagri for Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami

Idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati

Wooden platform

Yellow cloth

Yellow saree or dupatta

Water pot (Kalash)

Puja thali

Mango leaves

Yellow flowers

Yellow flower garland

Rice grains (Akshat), vermilion (Sindoor), turmeric (Haldi), betel nut (Supari), incense sticks, lamp, ghee, cotton wick

Boondi, Boondi ladoos, Kheer (rice pudding)

Apples, bananas, berries, guavas, oranges, sweet potatoes, seasonal fruits

Significance of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

The day of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. Goddess Saraswati is considered the Basant of knowledge, music, art, science, and crafts. This day is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

Why wearing yellow is auspicious on Basant Panchami

Wearing yellow and white colours on Basant Panchami is considered very auspicious. It is said that these two colours are very dear to Goddess Saraswati. White colour symbolises purity, and yellow colour symbolises positivity. Therefore, on Basant Panchami, wear clothes of one of these two colours and worship Goddess Saraswati.

Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami is a gentle reminder to pause, dress in hope-filled hues, and honour the pursuit of knowledge in all its forms. Whether through prayer or quiet intention, the day invites clarity, creativity, and fresh beginnings.

