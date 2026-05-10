Sri Sri@70: How Art of Living grew into a global movement over 45 years

New Delhi:

Art of Living celebrated its 45th foundation anniversary with a special event in Bengaluru attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built meditation centre, 'Dhyan Mandir', at the Art of Living campus.

The occasion also marked the launch of nine new projects focused on rural development, healthcare, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability and education. Organisers highlighted how Art of Living has evolved over the past 45 years into a global movement dedicated to mental well-being, spiritual growth and social transformation.

About Art of Living

Founded in 1981 by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Art of Living is considered one of the world’s largest spiritual and humanitarian organisations. The institution promotes mental and physical well-being through meditation, yoga and breathing techniques.

According to available information, Art of Living currently operates in 182 countries with more than 10,000 centres worldwide. These centres work towards community development, social upliftment, self-awareness and emotional well-being.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has often said that world peace can only be achieved through a stress-free and violence-free society.

9 new projects launched on Art of Living’s 45th anniversary

1. RuTAGe smart village centres

Smart village centres will be established across rural regions in 11 states to strengthen livelihoods, leadership and mental well-being.

2. Mission Green Earth

Under this initiative, over 90 lakh trees have already been planted across 19 states. The next phase aims to plant 45 lakh moringa trees and establish 87,500 Panchavati groves.

3. Youth and women leadership programme

The programme will provide leadership and technical skills training to 50,000 young people and women.

4. Shri Abhayam project

This initiative aims to deliver healthcare, basic education and livelihood support to 450 tribal villages.

5. Gram digital sevak project

Digital volunteers have aligned with the project to help rural families connect with government schemes, services and the digital economy.

6. Telemedicine centres

A nationwide tele-health network is all set to provide expert medical services to rural communities across India.

7. Prison reform programme

The national prison reform project is targeting 60,000 inmates and prison staff through stress management programmes and vocational training.

8. Free education and child development programme

Art of Living is presently delivering value-based education free of cost in 22 states and plans to expand the programme to 2,000 schools across the country.

9. Women empowerment and entrepreneurship

The programme has already benefited more than six lakh women and now aims to reach 10 lakh beneficiaries.

Over the last 45 years, Art of Living has expanded far beyond meditation and spiritual programmes into areas such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability and social development.

Also read: Sri Sri@70: PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir during Art of Living's 45th foundation day celebrations