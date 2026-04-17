Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Rare ‘Akshaya Yog’ forms after 100 years, big gains likely for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Akshaya Tritiya is one of those festivals that quietly carries a lot of weight. It shows up every year on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Vaishakh month, and for many people, it is less about rituals and more about timing things right. New beginnings, purchases, small decisions that you hope grow into something bigger.

In 2026, though, there is a bit more going on beneath the surface. Astrologically, the day lines up in a way that does not happen often. What is being called an “Akshaya Yog” forms on this date, and that shifts how the day is expected to play out, especially in areas like money, work, and relationships.

Why Akshaya Tritiya 2026 is considered special

This year’s Akshaya Tritiya stands out because of the formation of the Akshaya Yog. According to astrology, both the Sun and the Moon will be positioned in their exalted signs on the same day. That combination is believed to amplify positive outcomes. The idea is simple. When both these key celestial bodies are strong, the overall energy of the day becomes more favourable. As a result, areas like finances, career progress, and even family life could see a noticeable uplift.

Aries (Mesh)

For Aries individuals, the day may bring a sense of forward movement. Work efforts are likely to be recognised, and support from colleagues could make things smoother than usual. There is a chance of increased respect or visibility in professional spaces. That said, finances might feel a bit tight or slightly unstable for a moment. Nothing unmanageable though. With your partner’s support, you should be able to steady things. Health is something to keep an eye on during this period. Not serious, just do not ignore it.

Libra (Tula)

Libra natives could finally feel some relief. Issues that have been dragging on might begin to ease. Tasks that once felt stuck may start getting completed without too much friction. There are signs of success, but in a quiet, steady way. On the personal front, you may hear good news related to family. There is also a strong chance of spending quality time with loved ones or even planning a short outing. Nothing too elaborate, just meaningful.

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

For Sagittarius, this phase leans in your favour. Results may come with less effort than expected, which is always welcome. Students, in particular, could see progress in their studies. Support from a spouse or partner may boost confidence and make decision-making easier. Financially, things look like they are moving in the right direction. There could also be opportunities to begin something new, whether that is a project or a broader life step.

Which areas of life will be impacted

The effects of this auspicious alignment are expected to show up mainly in career, finances, education, and family life. There are indications of financial improvement on one side, and on the other, a sense of emotional balance. Relationships may feel smoother, and mental peace could come a bit easier than usual.

What is Akshaya Tritiya and why it matters

In Sanatan Dharma, Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding. The word “Akshaya” itself means something that never diminishes. The belief is that any good deed performed on this day does not lose its value over time. Because of this, people often choose this date for important life events. Weddings, purchases, and new beginnings are commonly planned without needing to look for a specific muhurat.

What to do on Akshaya Tritiya

Activities like charity, puja, and starting new ventures are considered especially beneficial on this day. Buying gold or silver is a common practice, as is making investments or engaging in religious acts. The idea is to initiate something meaningful, with the belief that its benefits will continue to grow over time.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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