'Roster Dating' trend: Pros, cons and what you should know before trying it Roster dating is a modern relationship trend. Learn what roster dating means, its advantages, disadvantages, and whether it’s right for you.

New Delhi:

New dating trends are emerging as a result of the rapid changes in lives brought about by the digital age. Rooster dating is one such novel and distinctive trend that is quickly gaining traction on dating apps and social media.

People use this technique to 'roster' their dating alternatives based on their priorities and available time. Younger people are particularly fond of this trend since it looks more structured and practical than traditional dating.

In addition to dating applications, roster dating has gained popularity on social media. The world of online dating has taken on a new dimension thanks to this recent trend. We will explain all the details about it here.

What is roster dating?

A recent trend in online dating is called 'roster dating,' in which users compile a list of possible mates according to their dating preferences. It can be compared to a 'roster,' or schedule, where you choose the days, times, and individuals to date. Compared to traditional dating, it seeks to offer a more organised and transparent dating experience.

Benefits of Roster Dating

This dating trend has many benefits. The biggest advantage is that it makes dating more time-bound. People can easily see what time and partner is right for them.

It also brings transparency and clarity to dating, reducing the likelihood of confusion and misunderstandings. Furthermore, this trend helps young people manage their social and romantic lives, making the dating experience more enjoyable and controlled.

According to a Vogue report, relationships coach and author Marina Lazariz said, "Dating multiple people offers a path to deepening one’s relationship with oneself."

"Instead of getting overly invested in one individual too soon—which can lead to emotional dependence and potential hurt—it creates a balanced perspective, viewing dating as a journey of self-discovery. It also allows people to explore what they enjoy, what they value and what they’re truly looking for in a partner," she explained.

Disadvantages of Roster Dating

In addition to its advantages, roster dating has certain drawbacks. This trend's greatest concern is that it makes relationships more "planned" and "mechanical," which may result in a lack of passionate and emotional connection.

These systems can occasionally result in a propensity to see people as nothing more than alternatives or numbers on a list. Additionally, they can endanger personal security and privacy if misused. Experts advise utilising them cautiously and discreetly as a result.

