Not sure about your relationship? Ask yourself these therapist-approved 5 questions

New Delhi:

There are moments in a relationship when everything looks fine on the surface, but something doesn’t sit right. You can’t quite name it, but you feel it, in the silences, in the way conversations land, in how you show up around them.

According to licensed therapist Jeff Guenther, that uncertainty isn’t something to ignore. Sometimes, the answers you’re looking for aren’t complicated, they’re just uncomfortable.

Do you want to be loved like this long-term?

It’s easy to ask, “Do I love them?” but that’s rarely the real question. What matters more is how they show up for you on an ordinary day. How they respond when you’re struggling. The tone, the effort, the consistency. Strip away the big moments, is this the kind of love you want to live with every day?

Who are you in this relationship?

Some relationships expand you. Others shrink you. Pay attention to the version of yourself that shows up here. Are you calmer, more secure, more like yourself? Or are you constantly second-guessing, reacting, or feeling small? That version of you says more than the relationship ever will.

Do they really get you?

It sounds light, almost trivial, but it isn’t. Humour is often the simplest way we feel understood. The way someone responds to your jokes, your references, your odd little thoughts, it reveals whether they truly see you. And being seen is a quiet kind of intimacy people often underestimate.

Would this still work if nothing changed?

This is the question most people avoid. Not the potential, not the “they’ll grow”, not the future version you hope for. Just this version, exactly as they are today. Would you still choose this relationship if it stayed the same. Because more often than not, people don’t change in the ways we expect.

What are you really hoping for?

If you found yourself drawn to these questions, pause for a second. Were you looking for reassurance to stay, or permission to leave? That instinct you’re trying to override, it usually knows before you do.

Clarity in relationships rarely arrives all at once. It builds quietly, through questions you hesitate to answer honestly. And sometimes, the hardest part isn’t not knowing, it’s admitting that you already do.

Also read: Is emotional intelligence is the new green flag in modern relationships? Therapist explains