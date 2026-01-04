Jay Bhanushali–Mahhi Vij separation: Divorce lawyer reveals simple habit that couples often overlook As Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce their separation, a US-based divorce lawyer shares a simple weekly habit he has seen pull couples back from the brink, even after divorce proceedings had already begun.

New Delhi:

When public figures speak about separation, it often triggers more than just headlines. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announcing their separation has once again brought private relationship struggles into public conversation, not as gossip, but as a reminder of how fragile long-term partnerships can be, even when love once felt solid.

Every marriage looks stable from the outside, until it doesn’t. And often, what breaks it isn’t a single dramatic event, but years of missed conversations, unspoken disappointments and emotional distance that quietly builds. Interestingly, some of the most practical insights on saving marriages don’t come from romance experts, but from people who see relationships at their breaking point every day.

A divorce lawyer’s surprisingly simple marriage-saving habit

James Joseph Sexton, an American divorce and family law attorney based in New York, has represented thousands of couples at the edge of separation. In a recent Instagram reel, he shared one habit he has seen repeatedly pull couples back from the brink, even after divorce proceedings had begun.

He calls it the “walk and talk.” Once a week, couples commit to a simple routine: They go for a walk together. But this walk has a clear agenda.

Each partner answers two questions:

Name three things your spouse did that week that made you feel loved.

Share one or two things they could have done differently, moments that made you feel unseen or disconnected.

According to Sexton, one couple practising this habit was already in the middle of divorce proceedings. They called off the separation. More than a decade later, they are still married.

Why this works when big gestures fail

What makes this habit powerful is not romance or grand effort. It’s discipline. Sexton points out that the value lies in creating a non-defensive space for feedback. The conversation is not spontaneous or reactive. It becomes a shared ritual, something both partners agree to show up for, regardless of how busy or tired they feel.

It also forces a pause. If someone struggles to name even three small moments where they felt loved that week, Sexton says that alone is a signal worth paying attention to. It doesn’t mean the marriage is doomed. It means the connection needs care. And unlike therapy, trips or expensive fixes, this habit costs nothing but time and honesty.

Not every separation can be prevented, and that’s okay

It’s important to acknowledge that not all marriages should be saved at all costs. Separation can sometimes be the healthiest outcome for both people involved. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s decision, like many others, is personal and layered, shaped by realities no outsider fully knows.

But what conversations like these do offer is perspective. They remind couples that emotional neglect often looks ordinary at first,such as skipped conversations, postponed check-ins, and assumptions replacing curiosity.

The quiet work of staying connected

Marriages don’t usually collapse overnight. They fade when the connection stops being intentional. The idea of a weekly walk, two honest questions, and the willingness to listen may sound simple. That’s because it is. And sometimes, simplicity is exactly what relationships need, not to be perfect, but to be present.

In a world full of noise, choosing to walk together and talk honestly might be one of the smallest habits that makes the biggest difference.

