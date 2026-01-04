Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announce separation: How many children do the former couple have? Jay and Mahhi welcomed their daughter, Tara on August 3, 2019. But do you know that during Mahhi's pregnancy, she was expecting twins was was going to be a mother of two?

TV actors Jai Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced separation on January 4, 2026, putting an end to the rumours and claims. The couple, who privately tied the knot in 2010 but announced their official wedding date as 11, November 2011, have separated after 16 years of togetherness.

Jay and Mahhi welcomed their daughter, Tara on August 3, 2019. But do you know that during Mahhi's pregnancy, she was expecting twins was was going to be a mother of two?

How many kids Jay and Mahhi have?

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij reportedly always loved children, so they adopted their maid's two children, Rajveer and Khushi. Then in 2019, Mahhi Vij gave birth to their daughter Tara. But, in an interview, Mahhi had revealed that Tara wasn't alone in her mother Mahhi's womb at that time.

Mahhi Vij became a mother through IVF

Mahhi Vij became a mother through IVF. While sharing her IVF journey, the actress made a big revelation that she was supposed to have two children; she was going to be a mother of twins. Mahhi said that at the age of 33, she went through three IVF cycles, which were unsuccessful. Then she told her family about it and took a break for some time. Because she was tired of the back-to-back egg retrieval sessions and transfers, and it had happened many times.

'At that time, we didn't have any knowledge about it. We were dependent on the doctors. Our doctors were very good. They told me to try again somewhere else. So I changed my doctor. Then I tried again at the age of 36. The doctor looked at my old history, and checked through endoscopy why it wasn't working. They didn't rush at all in my case, whereas most doctors do. They explained that my uterine lining should be 8 mm, because a weak lining cannot hold the baby,' the actress said in an interview.

When Mahhi and Jay welcomed Tara

Mahhi further added, 'After that, my cycle started, and I did whatever the doctors told me to do. And then Tara clicked. I went to the Gurudwara and left everything to God. After 20 days, I went back for another checkup and found that the process had progressed. I got my reports through a friend, and Jay told me that I was carrying twins. I started crying. I told my parents and close friends about it and prayed. My entire first trimester was spent in bed. I only went out for sonograms; a nurse came to my house to give me injections. I had given up everything; I even distanced myself from social media.'

Mahi explained that there's a chance of having multiple babies with IVF. 'Our Taru was A+, and the other baby was A. But that baby didn't survive. The doctors said it was good that the other baby wasn't harmed. So we accepted that both weren't meant to be, but at least one of them should be,' the actress concluded.

