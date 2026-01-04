Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali confirm separation after years of marriage: 'No villain in this story' Television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have announced their separation after years of marriage. The couple shared the news through a joint statement, explaining their decision.

Television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have announced their separation after years of marriage. The couple shared the news through a joint statement, highlightingthat that the decision of their separation is mutual and based on respect and understanding.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi took to Instagram to share a statement that read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life. Yet, we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi and Rajveer - we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them (sic)."

The joint statement further read, "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else (sic)."

They asked for respect, love and kindness as they more foreward. Concluding the note, they wrote, "We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward. - Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali (sic)." ​Take a look below:

Rumours about their separation first surfaced in 2025. However, Mahhi responded by rejecting the 'false narratives' circulating on social media. In October, while she didn't outright deny the divorce rumours, she did not confirm them either. For the unversed, the couple are parents to three children – their daughter Tara, born in 2019, and their foster children, Rajveer and Khushi, whom they welcomed in 2017.

On the work front, Mahhi Vij recently appeared in the Colors TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai, which is currently streaming on the Colors TV and JioHotstar platforms.

