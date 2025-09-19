How to heal from heartbreak: Therapist-approved steps to rebuild your life Heartbreak is painful, but healing is possible. This guide shares therapist-approved steps to cope, care for yourself, and find strength after loss.

Heartbreak is one of life’s most difficult experiences that one can experience. It can be due to several reasons, such as facing a breakup or coming to the end of a romantic relationship, or the loss of our favourite person, be it a close bond or personal disappointment.

The emotional pain can be extremely painful. It is more than just losing a person; it means losing dreams shared, a sense of security, and a part of your identity.

When we spoke to Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed psychotherapist, she said, "As a therapist, I understand that healing takes time, patience, and self-compassion. This guide offers practical steps to help you navigate heartbreak and rebuild your life."

Practical steps to heal after heartbreak

Give yourself time to feel: If you restrain your feelings of sadness, anger, or confusion, it only delays recovery. Give yourself that permission to grieve. Reach out to your trusted friends, journal your thoughts, or express emotions through creative activities. Remember, feeling your pain is an important part of the healing process.

Take Care of Your Body: Heartbreak often affects your overall system, be it sleep, appetite, or energy. During this time, try to get enough rest as much as possible, aim for regular meals, and stay physically active with simple exercises like walking or yoga.

Establish Healthy Boundaries: One of the key steps to overcoming heartbreak. For example, minimising contact with your ex and steering clear of social media posts prevents you from reopening those painful wounds. Establishing space and granting yourself that room creates a buffer zone for you to concentrate on healing without reminders of the past.

Challenge Negative Thoughts: Stop blaming yourself or ruminating on "what ifs". Accept and remake this experience as a normal process of life and learning. Substitute self-blaming with affirmations like "I deserve love" and "This pain will pass."

Rediscover Yourself: After a heartbreak, it always gives a chance to rediscover the new ‘YOU’ and to reconnect with your passions. Establish new routines and cultivate your identity outside of the relationship. Spend time with supportive people and try out new hobbies.

Although heartbreak is painful, it is a path of growth and resilience. Healing does not happen overnight. With the right self-care, time, and support, you will find peace again. Each step forward brings you closer to hope, strength, and the belief that brighter days are ahead.

