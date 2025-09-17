7 relationship red flags that prove he’s not into you, says dating coach Confused about where you stand? From always talking about his ex to never texting back, here are 7 clear signs he’s not into you. Dating expert explains how to spot disinterest early so you can save your energy for someone who values you.

We’ve all been there: replaying texts, over-analysing his replies, and wondering if he’s really into you or just passing time. Dating can be confusing, but most of the clues are right in front of us. If you know the signs, you will know if he is the one for you!

According to dating coach Leticia Padua, known online as SheraSeven, guys who aren’t genuinely interested will always show it through their actions. If you’re tired of mixed signals, here are the subtle (and not-so-subtle) signs that he’s just not that into you.

Signs that he is not into you

Dating can feel like a puzzle, and sometimes the pieces don’t quite fit. If you’re left second-guessing his intentions, the signs are usually hiding in plain sight. According to dating coaches, here are some classic red flags that reveal when he’s just not that into you.

He doesn’t put you on his priority list

If he constantly cancels plans, shows up late, or simply doesn’t make time for you, it’s a clear indicator. When someone cares, they’ll find ways to fit you into their life, no excuses.

He’d rather go out with his friends

There’s nothing wrong with a guy hanging with his friends, but if it always comes at the cost of spending time with you, it’s a red flag. If you feel sidelined, it’s probably because you are.

He doesn’t try to impress you

In the honeymoon phase, most people put in extra effort. If he doesn’t bother dressing up, planning dates, or showing interest in what you like, it shows he’s not invested in winning your attention.

He’s always talking about his exes

A little bit of past talk is normal, but if every other conversation circles back to an ex, he’s not emotionally available. You don’t want to be anyone’s rebound therapist.

He doesn’t want to commit

If “let’s see where this goes” is his favourite line, and he avoids defining the relationship, it’s a sign of low intent. Genuine interest comes with a desire for stability, not endless ambiguity.

He tends not to text back

We all get busy, but if your texts are constantly ignored or replied to after ages, it’s about priority, not schedules. Consistent ghosting is a clear way of showing disinterest.

You always have to make the first move

Whether it’s texting first, planning dates, or keeping the conversation alive, if the effort is one-sided, so is the interest. Relationships are a two-way street, not a solo hustle.

If you find yourself ticking most of these boxes, it’s time to step back and reassess. You deserve someone who meets your energy, values your time, and makes you feel wanted, not someone who keeps you guessing.

