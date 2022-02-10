Happy Kiss Day 2022: Forehead kiss is considered cute but why? Meaning of different kinds of kisses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Kiss Day 2022: Meaning of different kinds of kisses

Love is in the air! After kicking off the love-filled week with Rose Day on February 7, couples all around the world have strengthened their love by celebrating Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, together. Now, it is time to seal your relationship with a Kiss. Celebrated by millions of people around the world, is Kiss Day. A Kiss signifies the expression of deepest feelings and affection. The day is commemorated every year on February 13, a day prior to Valentine’s Day. An adorable kiss to your special ones can make them feel cared for, loved, pampered, and admired. But do you even know that different kinds of kisses can have different meanings?

Kiss on the Hand

The kiss on the hand indicates admiration, graciousness and kindness. An elegant gesture mostly by men to their women, this demonstrates love for the partner.

Forehead Kiss

A kiss on the forehead may indicate a deep emotional connection between two partners. It generally symbolises respect and trust for your significant other. This sort of kiss isn't intended for everybody and rather shows the importance of the individual.

On the Cheek

A peck on the cheek is a friendly sign of affection for anyone you know and love. It transmits fondness, backing, and complicity, regardless of physical attraction. This kiss is also for friends you love and want to tell that they are important to you.

Kiss on the Collarbone

A kiss on the collarbone indicates great intimacy and manifests a certain degree of sensual intention. It is undeniably a seducing gesture of love. It demonstrates extraordinary closeness and shows a specific level of arousing expectation.

Locking Lips

Well, the list is incomplete without a timeless and romantic kiss on the lips. An immortal and sentimental kiss on the lips, is a sign of immense love between two partners!