7 signs you’re a ‘baddie’ and it’s not about your looks

New Delhi:

The word “baddie” has travelled a long way. What once described a confident, stylish woman shaped by urban culture and social media now carries a deeper meaning. Today, it’s less about how you look and more about how you show up, in your choices, your boundaries, and your sense of self.

According to Dr Devanshi Desai, counselling psychologist and couples therapist, being a ‘baddie’ is ultimately about mindset. It’s about confidence that isn’t loud, boundaries that aren’t negotiable, and self-worth that doesn’t depend on anyone else. Here’s what that actually looks like.

You know how to say no

Saying no is not about being difficult. It’s about being clear. A ‘baddie’ understands that constantly saying yes can come at the cost of time, energy, and mental space.

Your self-respect is non-negotiable

Self-respect shows up quietly, but consistently. It’s in the way you talk to yourself, the standards you hold, and the situations you walk away from. You stop settling because you do not require any external affirmation anymore. You do not carry the emotional burdens of everyone around you. Empathy does not mean carrying the world on your shoulders. You can practice empathy while simultaneously maintaining emotional separation from others' emotional problems.

You trust yourself and your decisions.

Confidence is never about being 100% sure that you will be correct. It is about having enough trust in yourself to make a decision even when things cannot be certain. You stop seeking external validation and learn how to make decisions on your own.

You do not need constant validation.

This trait is extremely uncommon in the age of social media, where constant praise is expected. A ‘baddie’ may appreciate recognition, but she isn’t dependent on it. Her self-respect does not change depending on her surroundings.

You stand up for herself

It may be more comfortable to avoid conflict, but it usually isn’t more fulfilling. Standing up for oneself is not about being confrontational; it’s about being truthful. Clear communication reduces resentment and builds stronger, healthier relationships.

You prioritise your own growth

Putting yourself first isn’t selfish. It is essential. When you focus on your own needs, intentions, and evolution, you can escape from the burnout loop. You make room for your life to be harmonious, rather than prescribed.

Being a ‘baddie’ isn’t about looks. It’s about self-respect and independence. And more often than not, it’s the quiet choices, the ones no one sees, that define it.

Also read: The biggest dating mistake? Looking for love when you feel empty