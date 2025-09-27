Single and thriving: 7 ways to celebrate yourself on National Singles Day National Singles Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate yourself. From solo dates and home makeovers to adventures and self-love rituals, here are 7 fun, empowering ways to embrace independence, thrive on your own, and remind yourself you’re already enough.

New Delhi:

Being single isn’t a pause button; it’s its own playlist. National Singles Day is here to remind us that love stories don’t only begin and end with relationships; they start with you. This isn’t about “waiting for the one” or explaining your choices to anyone.

National Singles Day is about celebrating your independence, your quirks, and your way of living life on your terms. Remember what Austrian-Israeli philosopher Martin Buber said, "Solitude is the place of purification." If you’ve ever needed an excuse to treat yourself, here it is.

7 fun ways to celebrate yourself on National Singles Day

1. Take yourself on a solo date

Book a table at that restaurant you’ve been eyeing, catch a film, or wander through a gallery alone. Dining or exploring solo isn’t “sad”, it’s powerful. You set the pace, order dessert without sharing, and discover that your own company can be pretty fabulous.

2. Splurge on your space

Buy that candle that costs a little too much, finally upgrade your bedding, or add a plant that makes your room feel alive. Your space should feel like a reflection of you, not a holding place until someone else arrives.

3. Host a “me party”

Who says parties need guests? Make your favourite playlist, open a bottle of wine (or sparkling water if that’s your thing), cook something indulgent, and dance barefoot in your living room. Bonus points if you wear something fancy just for you.

4. Try something you’ve been putting off

Book the pottery class, learn salsa on YouTube, or sign up for that cooking workshop. Singles Day is the perfect “why not?” moment. Nothing beats the rush of learning a skill that’s just for you.

5. Treat yourself like your best friend

Write yourself a letter, pen down the things you admire about who you’ve become, or just spend an hour pampering yourself with a face mask and your favourite playlist. Spoil yourself the way you’d spoil a friend who needed cheering up.

6. Plan a solo adventure

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Travelling solo teaches you confidence, and adaptability

It doesn’t need to be a flight away; even a day trip to a nearby town, a hiking trail, or a beach can feel refreshing. Travelling solo teaches you confidence, adaptability, and the art of getting lost.

7. Give back to yourself and others

Volunteer, donate, or simply do something kind for someone else. It’s funny how celebrating yourself often feels richer when you share a little of that joy outward.

Being single isn’t about lacking love; it’s about redefining it. Loving your freedom, your growth, your friends, your hobbies and yes, yourself. This National Singles Day, remind yourself that you’re not “waiting for life to start.” You’re already in it.

