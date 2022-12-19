Traditional Khasi outfit to Garo hat: Decoding PM Narendra Modi's Meghalaya look

Follow us on Image Source : BJP INDIA PM Narendra Modi's Meghalaya look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Meghalaya and Tripura is in focus! He was in Shillong to lay foundation stones for various projects in Meghalaya worth Rs 2,450 crores. While many lauded his efforts in making the North-eastern state prosper and grow, the Prime Minister's outfit choice for the event won many hearts too! When it comes to PM Modi, his wardrobe choice is a class apart and in fact, very thoughtful. He often connects with people by getting coloured in their traditions and cultural symbolism through his outfit choices.

Decoding PM Modi's Meghalaya look

On Sunday, PM Modi wore a traditional Khasi outfit along with a traditional Garo hat in Shillong - in a bid to convey his respect for the culture of both the key tribes of Meghalaya. Meghalaya has three major tribes - the Garos, the Jayantias, and the Khasis.

Shillong is predominantly known to be populated by Khasis with a sizeable number of people from the other two tribes. Garo hills and Jayantia hills have Garos and Jayantias in the majority population.

In fact, NEDA alliance partner in Meghalaya NPP President and Chief Minister of the state Conrad Sangma is a Garo. So Prime Minister's outfit on Sunday served as a message to the people of the state that he is here for them, to understand their culture, and to extend all kinds of support to make the state grow and prosper.

PM Modi's Project

Talking about the projects, in a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, PM Modi dedicated to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction. He also inaugurated the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong.

Modi inaugurated four other road projects across three states: Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi inaugurated the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya was also inaugurated by PM Modi to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology degradation.

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam. Prime Minister further inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.

