Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pablo Picasso's 50th death anniversary: Remembering the artist with some stunning facts

Pablo Picasso is recognized as one of the most significant artists of the 1900s, whose impact on the art world still echoes today. His unique style, non-conformist methods, and endless imagination have earned him a prominent reputation as an artist, renowned worldwide.

Born in Spain in 1881, Pablo Picasso exhibited prodigious talent as a child. Over his extensive and illustrious career, Picasso explored various styles and techniques, producing a vast and diverse collection of artwork. However, his legacy is not solely about his artistic contributions; it is also about his personal life. Picasso's life and work are inextricably linked, with his unconventional lifestyle and relationships often inspiring and influencing his art. As proof of his remarkable impact, here are some stunning facts about him.

Picasso’s Baptismal Name Contains 23 Words

Picasso's complete name has the names of family members and saints. He got his last name, "Picasso," from his mother's last name, "Picasso y Lopez." His father, Jose Ruiz Blasco, also had a part in his name.

Early Signs of Picasso’s Artistic Talent

It’s known that instead of saying "mama" or "dada" as his first word, he said "piz," which is short for pencil in spanish. This prompted his family to start teaching him about art from an early age.

Picasso’s Diverse Artistic Skills

Picasso had many talents beyond painting, including sculpture, poetry, playwriting, and set design. He collaborated with the Ballets Russes during World War I, designing Cubist sets and costumes for multiple productions. This collaboration led him to meet Olga Khokhlova, who would become his first wife. Later in life, Picasso began writing poetry, and he managed to compose over 300 poems from 1935 to 1959. He even wrote two surrealist plays during the 1940s.

Picasso Was Thought To Be Stillborn

During his birth, Picasso had a difficult delivery and was born weak. The midwife thought he was stillborn and left him on a table while she tended to his mother. Luckily, Picasso's uncle, a doctor named Don Salvador, came to his rescue and saved his life.

The Most Prolific Painter

Picasso's 75-year-long career was marked by an extraordinary level of creativity, making him the most prolific painter in the world. He didn't miss any opportunity to produce new material and had an incredible output of work. Guinness World Records reports that Picasso created over 100,000 prints and engravings, 13,500 designs and paintings, 300 ceramics and sculptures, and 34,000 book illustrations. No other artist has been able to match Picasso's impressive level of productivity in their lifetime.

Pablo Picasso was a true icon of the art world, whose legacy continues to inspire and influence generations. His remarkable creativity, versatility, and productivity have secured him a place among the greatest artists of all time.

Also Read: The rise of sustainable living: how to reduce your carbon footprint

Also Read: Unplugging from technology: The benefits of a digital detox you didn't know

Read More Lifestyle News