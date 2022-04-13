Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: 10 Inspiring quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar to live by

A well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits and the father of the Indian constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's life is full of inspiring moments. He not just raised his voice for the socially backward classes but gave a new definition of freedom to free India. On April 14th, the country commemorates the memory of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and celebrates it as Ambedkar Jayanti. He was born on this day in 1891 in Madhya Pradesh's Mhowand. Babasaheb’s life has been penned down by him in his autobiographical book ‘Waiting For A Visa’.
Let's celebrate this Ambedkar Jayanti by going through some inspiring and motivating quotes by B.R. Ambedkar and begin to live by them.
- Sincerity is the sum of all moral qualities.
- Life should be great rather than long.
- Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated
- The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.
- They cannot make history who forget history
- I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.
- Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.
- I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.
- A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.
- Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.