All about Navdeep Kaur, India's representative at Mrs World 2022

Navdeep Kaur caught everyone's eyeballs when she won the round for Best National Costume at the recently concluded Mrs World 2022 pageant in Las Vegas, USA. The representative of India, after winning the title of Mrs India World in 2021 left everyone speechless by wearing a striking gold Avant Garde outfit inspired by the Kundalini Chakra. Interestingly, she will now be seen representing the country at the prestigious Mrs World 2022 pageant that will take place in Nevada, Las Vegas. After her victory, her name trended a great time on social media that left people curious to know more about her. In case you are one of those, here is everything you need to know about Kaur who is a combination of beauty with brains.

Navdeep belongs to Kansbahal, a town near Odisha's steel city Rourkela. She has got a degree in computer science and has done her MBA. She worked as an assistant manager at a private bank before entering the world of pageantry. She won the title of Mrs India World in Oct 2020 after which she was chosen to be a part of the prestigious Mrs World 2022 pageant.

On the personal front, she has been married to Kamaldeep Singh for over 7 years and has a 6-year-old daughter named Jasleen. Her husband in an interview with India Today informed, "Navdeep is involved in social work as well. She has been the goodwill ambassador of Ladies Circle India. She has adopted 1000 girls and has taken responsibility for their education. She also dedicates five days a month to educate autistic children and takes up personality development classes for rural kids for free."

For Mrs World 2022 pageant, Navdeep opted for an outfit designed by Eggie Jasmin. It had a great serpent head, a cane and thigh-high boots. The gold outfit was inspired by the Kundalini Chakra which "symbolises the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown."

The cobra embellishments in the "avant garde" outfit were added to represent the "mystical serpent native to India", while the golden colour was chosen as it represents novelty, power and glory.

Navdeep is quite active on Instagram and has over 20.8k followers. She is often seen posting photos of herself from various photoshoots and likes to ride bikes and practice yoga.

Well, we are surely excited to see her on Mrs World 2022 and hope that she win the crown and the coveted title.