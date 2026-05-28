Urdu poet Bashir Badr dies at 91: Revisiting 10 of his most famous shayaris

New Delhi:

Legendary Urdu poet Bashir Badr passed away in Bhopal on Thursday, May 28, after battling illness for a long time. He was 91. According to family sources, the poet died at his residence in Bhopal. His passing marks the end of an era in Urdu literature, with generations of readers having grown up on his deeply emotional and relatable ghazals.

Bashir Badr's most famous shayaris

Born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on February 15, 1935, Bashir Badr became one of the most admired names in Urdu poetry. His verses, known for their simplicity and warmth, found a place not just among literary circles but also in everyday conversations and music. Here are some of his most famous poems:

1) ujāle apnī yādoñ ke hamāre saath rahne do

na jaane kis galī meñ zindagī kī shaam ho jaa.e

2) dushmanī jam kar karo lekin ye gunjā.ish rahe

jab kabhī ham dost ho jaa.eñ to sharminda na hoñ

3) kuchh to majbūriyāñ rahī hoñgī

yuuñ koī bevafā nahīñ hotā

4) musāfir haiñ ham bhī musāfir ho tum bhī

kisī moḌ par phir mulāqāt hogī

5) zindagī tū ne mujhe qabr se kam dī hai zamīñ

paañv phailā.ūñ to dīvār meñ sar lagtā hai

6) koī haath bhī na milā.egā jo gale miloge tapāk se

ye na.e mizāj kā shahr hai zarā fāsle se milā karo

7) yahāñ libās kī qīmat hai aadmī kī nahīñ

mujhe gilās baḌe de sharāb kam kar de

8) mohabbatoñ meñ dikhāve kī dostī na milā

agar gale nahīñ miltā to haath bhī na milā

9) sar jhukāoge to patthar devtā ho jā.egā

itnā mat chāho use vo bevafā ho jā.egā

10) log TuuT jaate haiñ ek ghar banāne meñ

tum taras nahīñ khāte bastiyāñ jalāne meñ

(Courtesy: Rekhta)

Bashir Badr's last rites to be held today

Apart from writing poetry, Badr also taught Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University. Over the years, he earned immense respect for his contribution to the language and for making Urdu poetry accessible to a wider audience. He is survived by his wife and two children. Family members said his last rites will be held later in the evening in Bhopal.

Also read: Bashir Badr, legendary Urdu poet, dies at 91