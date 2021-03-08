Women's Day: Rajasthan's Shweta is setting example for other women creators to gain financial independence

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Representative image

While the outbreak of the pandemic led to widespread unemployment and economic redundancies, budding social media entrepreneur from Rajasthan's Rawatsar, embarked on her own special journey towards financial independence and empowerment whilst proving to be a source of inspiration for many other women along the way.

Covid – 19 prompted, Saroj Rajput, a 29-year-old BA graduate with roots from Bikaner, to think out of the box. She started her own reselling business on different platforms. While she did face difficulties during the initial months, her foray into ShareChat enabled her to establish the business more productively.

Six months into the business, Saroj has been able to generate a regular income of Rs 20,000 a month. This has been transforming for her in terms of providing financial stability and taking care of her family of 12, including her 5-month-old son.

Saroj has strived to be a self-sufficient woman since childhood. When her father lost his long-serving job, Rajput took up her family’s financial responsibility and started working at a call centre. Juggling between her job and studies, Saroj not only provided a regular stream of income but became the pride of her family. Lately, she has also been mentoring other women to become financially independent and be a more pivotal figure in their families and societies.

Opening up about her journey as an entrepreneur, Saroj said, “It’s been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for me ever since I commenced my re-selling business. After having struggled for about six months, I was extremely close to giving up before essentially re-starting my venture on ShareChat. Ever since then, my enquiries, sales and income have grown considerably, enabling me to not just improve the lives of people in my family but also helping and mentoring other women in Rajasthan to join the platform and lead a more fulfilling and rewarding life.”