This real bride made her Mehendi entry through a cherry blossom floral jungle and the pictures are pure magic

Indian weddings are known to be the most extravagant and grand affairs in the entire world. It is not just coming together of two people, but two families and the result is a 5-day long festival loaded with lots of fun, colours and amazing outfits. But the most interesting part of the entire wedding is the Mehendi function. Relaxed atmosphere with wedding music, bright clothes, and the most fun decor, this function is often used as a chanceby the brides to show their creativity and increase the fun element of the event.
One such real bride is Tanvi P. Kalra, who turned the venue of her Mehendi function into a full-blown cherry blossom jungle. The venue featured a beautiful floral entry tunnel and honestly, we've never seen a more beautiful entry-way. The bride decked in a green lehenga looked super stunning and the groom in a complementing dusty rose outfit made for a great couple.
The wedding also looked like a grand affair with the bride and groom looking stunning in elaborately planned functions.
Have a look at the stunning pictures:
Tanvi looking beautiful at her wedding:
