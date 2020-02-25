Melania Trump's best 'happiness class' moments with children captured on camera. See videos

US First Lady Melania Trump, who is on a two-day visit in India with President Donald Trump, attended a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school on Tuesday. She spent about an hour at the school and said she was inspired by the curriculum, noting it has set a 'healthy and positive' example for educators. Launched in July 2018 by Arvind Kejriwal, 'Happiness Class' happens to be a 45-minute break during which an activity-based curriculum is followed, such as meditation, story-telling, and mental exercises.

Considering the welcome of the First Lady, the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome her. Floral rangolis were also drawn at multiple places in the school and a student band welcomed her playing the bagpipes. She was cheered by students who waved Indian and American flags and was presented with a handmade gift and Madhubani paintings before she left. Here are some of Melania Trump's best 'happiness class' moments with children that were captured on camera. Check them out:

Melania's warm welcome with Tilak, bouquet, and garlands

The students who were dressed in bright-coloured traditional attires welcomed the First Lady by applying ''teeka'' on her forehead. She was also handed over a bouquet after which she lit the ceremonial lamp.

A Sikh boy performs Bhangra and catches Melania's attention

As a group of female dancers performed Punjabi Giddha, a little Sardar got up from the gathering of students and began grooving. He caught Melania's attention with his free-spirited moves.

A token of gift to the First Lady by the students

Delhi: Students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, gift Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/f7yiQiwmaT — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The FLOTUS was gifted Madhubani paintings made by the students on her visit.

Interaction with the kids and teachers

Melania took a tour of the school and visited a reading room as well as an activity room for kindergarten students. She also attend a session of the 'Happiness Class' and interacted with the students and the teachers.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and President Trump held talks in Hyderabad House where both the leaders discussed the future course for India-US relations.

-With PTI inputs

