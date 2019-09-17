MF Hussain Birth Anniversary: When India's Picasso saw actress Madhuri Dixit’s film 67 times

M.F. Hussain's Birthday special

Today is the 104th birth anniversery of M.F. Hussain who was known as the Indian Picasso. Hussain was born on 17 September 1915 in Mumbai. Hussain achieved unparalleled feats in his life as a painter. He may not be present in this world but his paintings and things related to him are still remembered. Apart from his painting, he was known for his love and connect for cinema and carefree nature. On his birth anniversary, we bring some interesting things about his personality.

It is known to everyone that Hussain had a special connection with cinema and Bollywood, he was a great admirer of film actresses but he was crazy about Madhuri Dixit . Hussain fell in love with Madhuri Dixit from the first time he saw her. You would be surprised to know that Hussain watched Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hain Kaun 67 times. He even made a full series of paintings on her. Hussain's madness towards Madhuri was such that he made the film 'Gajgamini' in 2000 with Madhuri. Made at a budget of 2.5 crore the film didnt do well at the box office and flopped. Hussain's obsession with Madhuri was sustained even when Madhuri Dixit made a re-entry into Bollywood with Aaja Nachle. Hussain was in Dubai at that time and had booked the entire hall of Dubai's Lamsi Cinema.

Hussain was also fond of Tabu and after making Gajgamini with Madhuri, he made 'Meenakshi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004)' with her. But Hussain could not taste success even with this film and it tanked at the box office after which he went back to painting and gave colors that we will remember for.

Hussain's fondness for Bollywood actress continued as he fell in love with Amrita Rao after watching her in Vivaah. Hussain gifted Amrita three paintings on her birthday, the value of this painting is said to be one crore.