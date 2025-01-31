Yoga for high BP: 6 yoga poses that can help manage high blood pressure levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 yoga poses that can help manage high blood pressure levels

Yoga is a practice for the mind and body and there are different parts of yoga. These parts include yama, niyama, asana, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. When you perform all of these practices, it helps you achieve enlightenment.

However, one of the parts of yoga is asana which can be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health. There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that are beneficial for high blood pressure. Here are some yoga poses that can help you manage high blood pressure levels.

Balasana

This is also known as the Child's Pose. It helps to keep you calm and relaxed, thereby reducing your blood pressure. Also, this asana is beneficial for the spine, hips and thighs.

Sukhasana

This is also known as Easy Pose. It helps you to stay calm while deep breathing which helps to activate the parasympathetic nervous system. It also helps to lower your heart rate and reduce stress, both of which are important for managing high blood pressure.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This is also known as Downward-Facing Dog. It helps to improve circulation and relaxation. It also helps to stretch the spine, shoulders and hamstrings which can help release tension and stress.

Viparita Karani

This is also known as Legs Up the Wall Pose. It helps in relaxation and reduces stress by improving blood flow and calming the nervous system. It can help lower blood pressure by helping in relaxation and reducing muscle tension.

Setu Bandhasana

This is also known as Bridge Pose. It helps to stretch the chest, spine and hips, thereby, improving circulation and reducing tension in the body. It also relaxes your body which eventually lowers your blood pressure levels.

Pranayama

These are breathing exercises and some of the common ones are Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing) and Bhramari (humming bee breath). These asanas are extremely beneficial in managing blood pressure levels. It helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and balance the nervous system.

