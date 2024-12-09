Yearender 2024: Keto to flexitarian, diet trends that became popular in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Diet Trends that became popular in 2024.

Every year we learn something new and incorporate it into our lives. Be it films, health, travelling or something else, every year is different from the other and brings something new or unique with it. Often people set many goals regarding weight at the beginning of the year. Sometimes we follow those goals, and sometimes those goals just remain as they are. If we are talking about health and weight loss, then many types of diets have come into trend nowadays. Even in the year 2024, people took the help of many diets to lose weight. Let us know about the popular diet trends of 2024.

Keto diet

The keto diet is also known as ketogenic diet. This diet has been in vogue for years to lose weight and even in the year 2024, people lost weight with its help. In this diet, the intake of carbs is controlled. Instead of carbohydrate food, fat is consumed and this fat works to give energy to the body. This diet puts the body in a ketosis situation. The body uses fat instead of carbs to function properly. This diet can help a lot in weight loss. Low-carb vegetables are mainly included in it and meat and fish are also made a part of this diet. Cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, capsicum, tomato and other low-starch and calorie things are included in keto. In this diet, different amounts of protein and carbs are determined according to different people and a diet plan is made for the person accordingly.

Plant-based diet

If you completely depend on a plant-based diet, then it includes only things obtained from plants. However, depending on your weight and health conditions, you can also include dairy foods sometimes. This diet also helps in managing cholesterol levels. This diet is rich in nutrients and antioxidants and is also beneficial in many health conditions. Along with reducing diabetes, cholesterol levels and weight, this diet provides many other benefits.

DASH diet

The DASH diet not only reduces weight but is also beneficial in controlling BP. The amount of sodium taken in it is much less. This diet is also beneficial for sugar patients. In this diet, fatty things are completely removed from the diet. Also, in this, a person is given only a limited amount of salt in a day. With the help of this diet, many people lost weight in the year 2024 and it was also searched a lot. In this diet, plant-based and animal foods are consumed. At the same time, vegetarian people will have to follow a plant-based diet. It includes fruits, vegetables, grains and curd.

Anti-inflammatory diet

Anti-inflammatory foods are included in this diet. This diet works when there is a lot of inflammation in a person's body. This diet is used to reduce inflammation in the body. This diet strengthens the immune system. When the immune system in the body is weak, inflammation increases and this causes weight gain. With the help of this diet, big actresses like Vidya Balan and Samantha also lost weight. Plant-based things are used in this diet. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, foods containing omega-3 fatty acids and lean proteins are part of this diet.

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is a type of plant-based diet. Fruits and vegetables are consumed in large quantities and dieticians consider it one of the best diets for weight loss. This diet helps in managing many health conditions including diabetes along with rapid weight loss. Extra virgin olive oil is used as fat. Refined oil and processed food are prohibited in this diet. It is also beneficial for the heart and brain.

Flexitarian diet

Mostly vegetarian things are included in the flexitarian diet. It includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds. Experts say that this diet is not very difficult and you can make some changes to it with the advice of a dietitian. Many protein options are also included in it. Plant-based protein is consumed in it. This diet fulfils the amount of protein in the body. Also, it is beneficial in many health conditions.