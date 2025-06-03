World Environment Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance of the day World Environment Day is an international day that has been held annually since 1973. It engages over 150 countries through campaigns, events and initiatives. Check here the date, theme, history and significance of World Environment Day 2025.

World Environment Day is an international day observed for the environment, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This day has been held annually since 1973. It engages over 150 countries through campaigns, events and initiatives. The theme of the first World Environment Day was "Only One Earth". Every year, a host country leads the campaign to spread awareness.

The host country for this year is the Republic of Korea. According to the official site of UNEP, the "Republic of Korea will host World Environment Day 2025 with a focus on ending plastic pollution globally. Ridding the planet of plastic pollution is an important contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including those on climate action, sustainable production and consumption, protection of seas and oceans and repairing ecosystems and retaining biodiversity."

World Environment Day Date and Theme

Every year, World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. The theme for this year is "Beat Plastic Pollution". The official campaign website says, "Plastic pollution permeates every corner of the planet—even in our bodies in the form of microplastics. World Environment Day 2025 calls for collective action to tackle plastic pollution."

World Environment Day History

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The first celebration took place in 1973 with the theme "Only One Earth." Since then, it has grown into a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 150 countries.

World Environment Day Significance

This day holds immense significance as it serves as a global platform to raise awareness and promote action for environmental protection. Governments, organisations, communities, and individuals come together to address important ecological issues such as climate change, deforestation, pollution, and biodiversity loss. This day plays an important role in putting together the efforts toward a healthier and greener Earth.

