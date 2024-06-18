Why is International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21? Know the theme of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21.

India has promoted yoga all over the world. Yoga has a special identity at the international level. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to spread yoga all over the world and make people aware of its benefits. It was started in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a proposal in the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, International Yoga Day has been celebrated every year on June 21. Let us know why the date of 21 June was chosen for this day and what is the theme of International Yoga Day 2024 this time.

Why is Yoga Day celebrated on 21 June?

This question must have come to your mind as to why the date of June 21 has been chosen to celebrate Yoga Day. There is a special reason behind celebrating Yoga Day on this day. June 21 is considered to be the longest day of the year, which is also called summer solstice. This day is the longest in the Northern Hemisphere. After this, the Sun enters Dakshinayan. This day is considered very special for yoga and spirituality. This is the reason why it was decided to celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day.

The theme of International Yoga Day 2024

Yoga Day is organised every year keeping a special theme in mind. This year, i.e. 2024, the theme of Yoga Day has been chosen for women. The special theme of International Yoga Day 2024 has been kept as 'Yoga for Women Empowerment'.

History of Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was celebrated for the first time on June 21, 2015. Millions of people practised yoga together across the world. Prime Minister Modi also participated in the yoga program held on Rajpath in Delhi. On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Modi proposed to celebrate International Yoga Day in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly for the first time, which was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014. It was announced to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21 every year across the world.

ALSO READ: Knee pain? PM Modi shares 'Bhadrasana' for strengthening joints